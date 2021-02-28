Alexandar Georgiev looked a little like a boxer after a prize fight in his postgame Zoom press conference, with his left eye looking a little swollen and starting to become a little discolored.

The Rangers goaltender said he was OK, though. He was cut above the eye when Boston forward Nick Ritchie fell on him in the goal crease in the first period of Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at the Garden. The incident forced Georgiev to leave the game and he had to go through the NHL’s concussion protocol, but he returned to the bench before the period ended, and went back into the game for the final two periods.

"It was a scramble around the net, and somebody might have fallen on me,’’ Georgiev said when asked to describe what happened. "I'm not really sure. My mask got squeezed, and I think it was coming off, and (the mask) cut me above the eye. Thankfully, I was OK. And I guess they had to pull me off because of the concussion protocol, which was unfortunate, but something I had to do.’’

Georgiev initially stayed in the game after being treated by Rangers trainer Jim Ramsay, and actually allowed a goal to Charlie Coyle at 6:41 of the first period, 53 seconds after the incident. But he said the injury to his eye had nothing to do with the goal.

"I definitely wish I could have had that one,’’ he said.

Overall, Georgiev stopped 31 of 33 shots he faced in 45:25 of ice time.

Blue notes

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Igor Shesterkin, who entered the game when Georgiev left, played 13:19 and faced two shots, allowing Trent Frederic’s tip-in goal that put Boston up 2-0 late in the first period. That goal ended up being the game-winner after Colin Blackwell scored for the Rangers in the third. So Shesterkin officially took the loss and fell to 4-7-1 with a .917 save percentage. Georgiev is 3-2-2 (.901 save percentage) . . . Coach David Quinn used the same lineup as he did Friday, meaning D Anthony Bitetto was again scratched.