Playing the second game of a back-to-back Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Rangers stayed with the same lineup that lost Thursday’s game, 3-2. The only change Rangers coach David Quinn did make was his starting goaltender, turning to Alexandar Georgiev after Igor Shesterkin had played Thursday.

"I didn’t think of going back to Shesty,’’ Quinn said before the game. "Georgie’s played well his last start [a 5-3 win over the Devils Sunday], and we feel confident in both goaltenders.’’

Quinn was asked whether Shesterkin, who has established himself as the No. 1 goaltender this season, would need to play both ends of a back-to-back at some point.

"At some point in time Shesty will play back to back,’’ he said. "But [if he did Friday] that would be three in four, too, so that’s the other piece of the puzzle.’’

The other piece of the puzzle that Quinn forgot to mention was that Georgiev had won both of his previous starts against Philadelphia (including the 9-0 game on St. Patrick’s Day) and had a .96 GAA and .958 save percentage against the Flyers this season.

Careful with Jones

For the second straight game, Quinn "shielded’’ 20-year-old Zac Jones, playing his second NHL game, by limiting the youngster’s ice time and double-shifting Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren. Fox and Lindgren played together, as usual, and then Fox partnered with Libor Hajek while Lindgren partnered with Jones. Jones played only 9:45 Thursday, but Quinn said all the penalties the Rangers took in the game got in the way.

"The penalties [Thursday] really skewed the way the D rotation was going and it was just too many penalties and the D took a few of them — I think most of them, actually, I think every penalty but one. So that really kind of put our D in a tough, tough bind with the matchups and minutes that were distributed.’’

Scratches

Julien Gauthier (11 straight games), Phillip DiGiuseppe (10 games) and Anthony Bitetto (two games) were the healthy scratches.