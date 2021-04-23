TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers' David Quinn goes to Alexandar Georgiev in goal against Flyers

Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a first-period save

Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a first-period save against the Philadelphia Flyers during an NHL hockey game Friday, April 23, 2021. Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Playing the second game of a back-to-back Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Rangers stayed with the same lineup that lost Thursday’s game, 3-2. The only change Rangers coach David Quinn did make was his starting goaltender, turning to Alexandar Georgiev after Igor Shesterkin had played Thursday.

"I didn’t think of going back to Shesty,’’ Quinn said before the game. "Georgie’s played well his last start [a 5-3 win over the Devils Sunday], and we feel confident in both goaltenders.’’

Quinn was asked whether Shesterkin, who has established himself as the No. 1 goaltender this season, would need to play both ends of a back-to-back at some point.

"At some point in time Shesty will play back to back,’’ he said. "But [if he did Friday] that would be three in four, too, so that’s the other piece of the puzzle.’’

 

The other piece of the puzzle that Quinn forgot to mention was that Georgiev had won both of his previous starts against Philadelphia (including the 9-0 game on St. Patrick’s Day) and had a .96 GAA and .958 save percentage against the Flyers this season.

Careful with Jones

For the second straight game, Quinn "shielded’’ 20-year-old Zac Jones, playing his second NHL game, by limiting the youngster’s ice time and double-shifting Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren. Fox and Lindgren played together, as usual, and then Fox partnered with Libor Hajek while Lindgren partnered with Jones. Jones played only 9:45 Thursday, but Quinn said all the penalties the Rangers took in the game got in the way.

"The penalties [Thursday] really skewed the way the D rotation was going and it was just too many penalties and the D took a few of them — I think most of them, actually, I think every penalty but one. So that really kind of put our D in a tough, tough bind with the matchups and minutes that were distributed.’’

Scratches

Julien Gauthier (11 straight games), Phillip DiGiuseppe (10 games) and Anthony Bitetto (two games) were the healthy scratches.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Tom Thibodeau of the Knicks talks with Derrick
Rose: Thibodeau is intense, but has improved as a coach
Rangers' Adam Fox celebrates his third-period, shorthanded goal
At 23, the Rangers' Fox is stepping into a veteran's role
Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees throws to
Yanks notebook: Urshela heals quickly; Cole vs. Bieber, Part II
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott during a
Mets GM Zack Scott not panicking with club sitting at 7-7
The Yankees' Kyle Higashioka follows through on a
Higashioka making case for more playing time with fast start
Manager Luis Rojas #19 of the Mets walks
Mets GM Scott not focused on whether Rojas will be back
Didn’t find what you were looking for?