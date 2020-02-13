ST. PAUL, Minn. — Igor Shesterkin is the Rangers’ No. 1 goalie, coach David Quinn said at Thursday’s morning skate, but a tender left ankle, the result of a collision with Winnipeg forward Andrew Copp on Tuesday, kept him out of the lineup Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal against the Wild, and he was more than solid in leading the Rangers to a 4-3 shootout win that extended their winning streak to three games. Georgiev made 23 saves.

Jonas Brodin’s goal with 3:17 left in the first period gave the Wild a 2-1 lead. Jordan Greenway, who played his college hockey for Quinn at Boston University, scored with 2:07 remaining in the second to extend the Wild’s lead to 3-1, but the Rangers rallied with two goals in the third. Pavel Buchnevich scored at 11:51 and Mika Zibanejad, with Georgiev pulled for the extra skater, tied it at 18:54.

Georgiev, who turned 24 on Monday, made a big stop on Minnesota’s Kevin Fiala midway through the five-minute, three-on-three overtime and stopped shots by Fiala two more times in the final 30 seconds.

In the shootout, Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers (Panarin’s goal had to survive a video review). Georgiev saved Ryan Donato’s attempt and Zach Parise sent his backhander off the crossbar to give the Rangers the win.

The Rangers have been carrying three goaltenders since they called up Shesterkin from AHL Hartford on Jan. 6. In his first seven NHL starts, he went 6-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

After Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, in which Shesterkin made 42 saves, Quinn said he was done trying to find ways of rotating the goalies to keep all three sharp. From that point on, he said, the best goaltender would play.

Shesterkin played Tuesday in Winnipeg in the first game of the current three-game trip and made another 42 saves in another 4-1 win. On Thursday, Quinn was asked if Shesterkin is his No. 1 goaltender.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Yes,’’ he said. “Right now, that’s the situation we’re in because of his play, for sure.’’

It was a much more definitive answer from Quinn, who had danced around the question Monday when he said, “He’s the No. 1 goalie [Tuesday] night.’’

Quinn said Shesterkin would have started Thursday if not for the ankle injury he suffered in Winnipeg. He was hurt when he was knocked down by Copp, who’d been pushed into the goaltender by Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Quinn said Shesterkin’s status is “day-to-day’’ and that he is a possibility to play Friday, when the Rangers complete their three-game trip with the second of a back-to-back against the Blue Jackets.

Quinn explained his decision to identify Shesterkin as his No. 1 right now.

“I think when you get three goalies in the situation we were in, you’re a little bit sensitive to everybody,’’ he said. “You want to give everybody an opportunity and see how this thing unfolds. I thought everybody had an ample opportunity and everybody had a chance to state their case. And I just felt that Igor had made the most impact and I was in a position to kind of ride him for a little while.’’

Donato’s goal on a backhand shot, which opened the scoring at 9:49 of the first period, went between Brady Skjei’s skates and might have taken a slight deflection off one of them. Panarin tied it two minutes later with his 29th, assisted by DeAngelo and Ryan Strome.