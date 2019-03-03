Overtime has not been kind to the Rangers, especially not against the Washington Capitals. So the best strategy for the Blueshirts Sunday, once their matinee affair against the defending Stanley Cup champs had gone beyond regulation, was to find a way to get the game to a shootout.

But in the shootout, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who had been brilliant in making 37 saves – six against Alexander Ovechkin – was called for throwing his stick toward Ovechkin in a desperate attempt to stop the puck as the Caps captain made his move. After huddling to check the replay, the officials, by rule, awarded Ovechkin the winning goal, which gave Washington a 3-2 victory at the Garden. The Rangers ended their three-game homestand winless (0-1-2).

Kevin Shattenkirk and Tony DeAngelo had scored in the shootout for the Rangers, and T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom had scored for Washington when Ovechkin went to shoot.

The Capitals (83 points) moved two points ahead of the Islanders for first place in the Metropolitan Division with 16 games left. The Islanders, who have two games in hand on the Caps, hosted the Flyers on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Strome’s goal 45 seconds into the game gave the Rangers an early lead, but former Ranger Carl Hagelin tied the score at 2:03, when he roofed the puck into the vacated net after it came right back to him after his sharp-angle shot was blocked by Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek.

Andre Burakovsky put the Capitals ahead 2-1 with a pretty goal after he skated across the slot, around Marc Staal, and ripped a wrist shot past Georgiev at 10:02 of the opening period.

But the Rangers tied the score when Pavel Buchnevich scored at 14:20 of the second period, converting after Filip Chytil, back in the lineup after a two-game benching, made a neat play to backhand a pass across the slot as he was falling down. The goal was Buchnevich’s 13th.

Georgiev did some great work to preserve the lead when he made three big saves on Ovechkin in the closing seconds of the period, when the Capitals were on a power play. Ovechkin had two one-timers from his office, one from the bottom of the left circle that Georgiev got his blocker on with 19 seconds left, and the other from the top of the circle that Georgiev sucked up into his stomach with 13 seconds left.