When the time came for him to announce his selection with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NHL draft, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton didn’t mess around. Gorton, who conceded before the draft he’d taken calls from people inquiring whether he’d be interested in trading the pick, did no such thing. Instead, he looked into the camera Tuesday night and declared that the Rangers would do the expected and take forward Alexis Lafreniere, universally regarded as the best player in the draft, and thought by most to be destined to be a can’t-miss star.

"Alexis Lafreniere is really a unique, and very, very talented player who can make a huge difference for a building program like the Rangers,’’ NBC analyst Pierre McGuire told Newsday on Tuesday. "This is an exciting time to be a hockey fan, it's an exciting time to be a Rangers fan in particular.’’

Lafreniere, a 6-1, 193-pound left wing, was the MVP and Best Forward at the 2020 World Junior Championships, where he led Canada to the gold medal. His 112 points (35 goals, 77 assists) in 52 games for Rimouski Oceanic, led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2019-20, and he was voted MVP of the league, and of the Canadian Hockey League – which encompasses Canada’s top three junior leagues – for the second straight year. He is the first player to win both awards in consecutive years since Sidney Crosby did it (also for Rimouski) in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

In addition, Lafreniere, who turns 19 on Oct. 11, is the first French-Canadian player to be drafted No. 1 overall since goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, in 2003. He is the first French-Canadian skater taken first overall since Vincent Lecavalier in 1998.

In drafting Lafreniere, the Rangers – who held the No. 1 pick overall for the first time since the league expanded from six teams – further accelerated their two-and-a-half-year-old rebuilding process. When the 2020-21 season begins, Lafreniere will join a young Rangers roster that includes 19-year-old Kaapo Kakko, whom the Rangers selected with the No. 2 pick overall last year. Looking at the lineup, Lafreniere immediately projects as the team’s third-line left wing, behind Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider.

While McGuire isn’t quite ready to put Lafreniere in the same category as the likes of previous generational No. 1 picks Crosby, Mario Lemieux, Eric Lindros and Connor McDavid, he called the Saint-Eustache, Quebec, native, "special.’’

"The thing that separates him from a lot of players is, he's got an amazingly high skill level, but he's also extremely, physical,’’ McGuire said. "I don't know what the size is being reported, but he's 6-2, and he's all of 200 pounds right now. And he's probably going to be, in his prime, playing at 210. And he can move; he can really skate. So you put it all together with his hand skills and determination, you get a very, very special player.’’

For NHL Network analyst Brian Lawton, the No. 1 pick overall in 1983, two players came to mind when he tried to describe Lafreniere.

"There's a little bit of (Colorado Avalanche forward) Mikko Rantonen in him and I think there's a lot of Jarome Iginla in him,’’ Lawton said. "Jarome scored over 600 goals in his career, and has just been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.’’

Lawton said he predicted 2018 first pick, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, would score more than 40 points, which he did in his first year, and he predicted both Jack Hughes (2019’s first pick overall) and Kakko would score less than 35 in their rookie seasons last year. His prediction for Lafreniere is between 57 and 67 points in his rookie season.

"Pretty darn impactful rookie season,’’ Lawton said.