Anthony Bitetto said he didn’t have words to describe what it was like to play his first game as a Ranger Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. So, what was it like score his first goal as a Ranger on Thursday?

"I don't know, it was magical,’’ said Bitetto, the Island Park native. "I usually don't score those type of goals. And you put that [Rangers Liberty] jersey and weird things happen.’’

Bitetto’s goal, at 9:15 of the second period, gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead, and would have been the winner if not for Alex Ovechkin’s goal at 11:01 of the third period, which brought the Caps to within 3-2. But the most important thing, Bitetto said, is that the Rangers ultimately got the win.

"That's a huge game for us as a team,’’ he said. "You know that's a cup contender team (in Washington) that we played, and I think we took a big step forward.’’

Bitetto’s goal was a world-class play, where he drove down the right boards, along the wall, around behind the net and up the other wing. He took a hit from ex-Ranger Carl Hagelin behind the net, but kept going. Halfway up the boards, he peeled off to the middle, with the puck on his backhand, and flicked a backhander through teammate Julien Gauthier’s legs and in for his first goal as a Ranger and his first goal in more than three years.

"It was a blackout moment, pretty much,’’ he said. "After I wheeled the net, I got hit, and for some reason, like, the middle opened up. And I was like, ‘I'm gonna get the puck to the net, see what happens.’ There was a couple guys yelling for it, but I was like, ‘Let me just get this on net and regroup.’ And then, next thing you know it went in. So, yeah, I'll take it.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach David Quinn was asked what he was thinking as Bitetto was skating with the puck.

"I was thinking, ‘Holy bleep,’ and ‘What is he doing?’ Quinn said. "And then it goes in the back of the net. And I thought it was a good play by the end of it.’’