TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers' Artemi Panarin throws a glove at Bruins' Brad Marchand in late-game fracas

Rangers' Dryden Hunt, center, is congratulated by Artemi

Rangers' Dryden Hunt, center, is congratulated by Artemi Panarin (10) and Adam Fox after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston.  Credit: AP/Winslow Townson

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

BOSTON — Artemi Panarin had all of six minutes in penalties in 42 games for the Rangers last season. In Friday’s game against the Boston Bruins, he had double that, getting a high sticking minor in the second period and then a 10-minute misconduct in the final seconds of the game, for throwing his glove at Bruins agitator Brad Marchand.

Panarin and Marchand were on their respective benches when Marchand — who has a reputation for getting under opposing players’ skin, sometimes with dirty play, but often with things he says — started chirping at Panarin. The two stood up and were jawing at each other briefly, and the mild-mannered Panarin took off his left glove and threw it at Marchand.

Both players got misconduct penalties at 19:48 of the third period.

Panarin’s linemate, Ryan Strome, in the postgame press conference, declined to reveal what Marchand said to Panarin. Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said he did not know what was said.

"I have no idea,’’ Gallant said. "I'm at the other end of the bench, and I’ve got no clue.’’

Marchand, in the Bruins’ press conference, was asked if he’s ever had a glove thrown at him before.

"Yeah, that one caught me off guard a little bit. I’ve had a lot of things thrown at me, but not usually by players,’’ he said.

When asked what he said to Panarin, Marchand smirked.

"We were just asking each other how Thanksgiving dinner was, and he didn’t like what I ate,’’ he said.

Notes & quotes: Chris Kreider appeared to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 7:28 of the third period with a lacrosse-style shot from behind the left goalpost. The referee ruled the puck had gone in and play stopped while the play was checked out on video replay. The replay showed the puck had not gone in . . . Gallant used the same lineup as on Wednesday, meaning Igor Shesterkin started in goal (34 saves) and forward Greg McKegg and Ds Jarred Tinordi and Libor Hajek were scratched.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Defensive end Michael Strahan #92 of the New
Strahan remains an icon for current Giants players
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson stands on the field
Jets' Zach Wilson: 'I feel like I'm going in the right direction'
Head coach Robert Saleh of the Jets looks
Jets continue mantra: We must cash in on opportunities
Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants hands the
Giants' new offensive strategy: Find the plays to fit the talent
Giants Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey speaks to
Other Giants coaches know their jobs depend on competence
Eduardo Escobar, an All-Star this season, hit .268
Mets agree to terms with free agents Marte, Escobar, Canha
Didn’t find what you were looking for?