BOSTON — Artemi Panarin had all of six minutes in penalties in 42 games for the Rangers last season. In Friday’s game against the Boston Bruins, he had double that, getting a high sticking minor in the second period and then a 10-minute misconduct in the final seconds of the game, for throwing his glove at Bruins agitator Brad Marchand.

Panarin and Marchand were on their respective benches when Marchand — who has a reputation for getting under opposing players’ skin, sometimes with dirty play, but often with things he says — started chirping at Panarin. The two stood up and were jawing at each other briefly, and the mild-mannered Panarin took off his left glove and threw it at Marchand.

Both players got misconduct penalties at 19:48 of the third period.

Panarin’s linemate, Ryan Strome, in the postgame press conference, declined to reveal what Marchand said to Panarin. Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said he did not know what was said.

"I have no idea,’’ Gallant said. "I'm at the other end of the bench, and I’ve got no clue.’’

Marchand, in the Bruins’ press conference, was asked if he’s ever had a glove thrown at him before.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Yeah, that one caught me off guard a little bit. I’ve had a lot of things thrown at me, but not usually by players,’’ he said.

When asked what he said to Panarin, Marchand smirked.

"We were just asking each other how Thanksgiving dinner was, and he didn’t like what I ate,’’ he said.

Notes & quotes: Chris Kreider appeared to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 7:28 of the third period with a lacrosse-style shot from behind the left goalpost. The referee ruled the puck had gone in and play stopped while the play was checked out on video replay. The replay showed the puck had not gone in . . . Gallant used the same lineup as on Wednesday, meaning Igor Shesterkin started in goal (34 saves) and forward Greg McKegg and Ds Jarred Tinordi and Libor Hajek were scratched.