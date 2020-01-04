VANCOUVER – With the kind of season Artemi Panarin has been having for the Rangers, coach David Quinn was asked at Saturday’s morning skate if it almost seemed a little strange a few nights ago to look at the boxscore after the Rangers loss to the Flames in Calgary and not see any goals or assists next to his name.

“Yes,’’ Quinn admitted with a smile. “He’s been outstanding for us.’’

Panarin, who on Monday was announced as having been selected to play in the All Star game, and who on Thursday was named as one of the NHL’s Three Stars for the month of December, had scored a goal or assist in 31 of the 40 games the Rangers had played before Saturday night’s road trip finale against the Vancouver Canucks. His 22 goals, 33 assists and 55 points were all team highs, and had him on pace to set career highs in all categories. His highest point total is 87, set last year with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his highest goal total is 31, set in his second year in the league, in 2016-17, while he was with Chicago. His 59 assists last year are his career high in that category.

At his current pace, Panarin would finish the season with 45 goals, 68 assists, and 113 points.

“I actually asked him, ‘Is this the best hockey you’ve ever played?’’’ Quinn said before the Rangers closed out their four-game trip to Toronto and Western Canada against the Canucks. “He didn’t want to say that it has been the best hockey he’s ever played, but statistically, it certainly seems that way. But he’s always been a great player in this league, right from the minute he got here.

“But he’s better than I thought he was going to be.’’

Panarin, who signed a seven-year, $81.5 million free agent contract with the Rangers last July, can’t explain why he’s having such a spectacular season. He said he doesn’t feel like there’s anything different about him since leaving the Columbus Blue Jackets to come to New York.

“I feel really the same,’’ Panarin said. “Maybe some seasons I play better. Just – it’s hockey. You’re not playing by yourself; you play with other guys. So sometimes you like it when somebody is feeling it that game – if Stromer (Ryan Strome) is feeling it, I just give him the puck, and he give me the puck. That works sometimes.’’

Panarin’s production early in the season was the biggest reason the Rangers were able to survive the injury to No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad that kept him out a month, from late October to late November. The Rangers went 8-4-1 in the 13 games Zibanejad missed. Panarin had seven goals and 14 assists in the span, and found instant chemistry with Strome, who helped him carry the team while Zibanejad was out. The two have continued to produce since Zibanejad has been back, and Strome’s 37 points are already the second-highest point total he has had in his own career. He, too, is well on track to surpass his own career highs goals (19, set last season), assists (33) and points (50) set in 2014-15 with the Islanders. He is on pace to reach 23 goals and 53 assists.

It was Panarin, though, who did the most to get the Rangers back in the game Tuesday in Edmonton, when they fell behind 6-0 and scored five times to get within 6-5 before they ultimately lost, 7-5. Panarin set up Chris Kreider’s goal at the end of the second period that got the Rangers on the board, then he assisted on goals by Strome and Marc Staal before scoring one himself to get the Rangers within 6-4. Zibanejad scored later to make it 6-5. Panarin’s four points tied his season high, set Dec. 12 when he had a hat trick and an assist in a road win over the San Jose Sharks.