After seeing the number of players on their roster placed on the NHL’s COVID list reach 19 at one point, the New Jersey Devils were finally back at practice Monday in preparation for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, which would be their first in 16 days.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have their own problems.

The Rangers were off Sunday due to the postponement of their scheduled game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and on Monday they practiced for the second time without leading scorer Artemi Panarin, who missed their last game with an upper-body injury. Also, rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller, who has been one of their top two defensemen, left practice early Monday because coach David Quinn said he was dealing with an upper-body injury.

The status of both players for Tuesday’s game was uncertain.

Given that the Rangers were shut out in two of their last three games, and their 2.39 goals scored per game entering Monday was tied with the San Jose Sharks for 26th in the 31-team league, it would be understandable if Quinn & Co. weren’t exactly feeling bad for the Devils and their situation.

"We're going about our business, doing what we need to do to improve our team,’’ Quinn said Monday. "Obviously, goal-scoring has been an issue; obviously our power play [0-for-its-last-14 chances and 2-for-the-last-31] has struggled. We worked on those things today. So, what the opponent's doing, and how many guys they have, and how they're practicing, and how many times they’ve practiced, that really has nothing to do with how we're going to approach it.’’

Panarin, who apparently suffered his injury in last Wednesday’s game against Boston (he played just two shifts in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss), skated on his own before practice Monday. Quinn didn’t rule out the possibility the Russian winger could play without having practiced with the team Monday, but he suggested that would be unlikely.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Unless he comes in tomorrow, and chomping at the bit, and takes a pregame skate, then the chances are zero he'll play,’’ Quinn said. "So, we'll see. If he wants to come back . . . wants to skate in the morning, and feels good, then we'll make a decision then. That won't necessarily mean he'll definitely play, but there'll be a conversation.’’

Miller has been Jacob Trouba’s partner on the second defense pair for all but one game, and he is second on the team in plus/minus, with a plus-5 (fourth-line forward Kevin Rooney is plus-6). But at practice Monday, Brendan Smith skated with Trouba, while Miller rotated in with the third pair of Anthony Bitetto and Libor Hajek before leaving early for "precautionary reasons,’’ according to Quinn.

Smith has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, suffered in a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev on Feb. 1. But he apparently is OK now.

"I feel good and I'm ready to go,’’ Smith said.

Without Panarin, Quinn kept together the second line he used Friday against Boston, with Ryan Strome centering for 19-year-old Alexis Lafreniere and 20-year-old Kaapo Kakko. And as he did at Saturday’s practice, he dropped Pavel Buchnevich to the third line, with Brett Howden and Phil DiGiuseppe, and put grinder Colin Blackwell in Buchnevich’s usual spot on the first line, with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.

"Obviously they're pretty high-class, skill players,’’ Blackwell said of his new linemates. "I’ll just try to bring my speed, and bring my energy, and kind of relentlessness — kind of dog-on-a-bone mentality — so we can kind of generate some offensive momentum.’’

Notes & quotes: Quinn said he expects defenseman Jack Johnson (groin, seven games missed) to begin practicing in a few days.