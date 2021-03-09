It has been more than two weeks since Artemi Panarin took leave of the Rangers after an article was published in Russia in which a former KHL coach of his accused Panarin of beating a woman after a game in Latvia in 2011. Rangers coach David Quinn had no update on when Panarin might return to the team.

"When I say day-to-day, it really is day-to-day,’’ Quinn said. "We've continually talked with him. He's not here right now, so maybe things will change tomorrow. We'll know more tomorrow.’’

Panarin missed his eighth game Tuesday. He last played Feb. 20, and had two assists in the Rangers’ 4-1 win over Washington. He led the Rangers in scoring at the time he left, with 18 points, on five goals and 13 assists. Pavel Buchnevich overtook Panarin Sunday when he had an assist to give him 19 points on the season.

With Shesterkin still out, LI's Kinkaid gets start

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, missed his third game with a groin injury suffered late in the 6-1 win over the Devils on Thursday. Shesterkin did skate Tuesday morning, however, so he should be back soon. Alexandar Georgiev started Saturday and Sunday, and Keith Kinkaid started Tuesday’s game.

"At this point in time, you know, with Shesty's situation, or even in general, you're gonna need three goalies, not just two,’’ Quinn said. "Because you never know from an injury standpoint.’’

Ice chips

Quinn made two lineup changes, inserting D Jack Johnson for Libor Hajek, and scratching LW Brendan Lemieux and putting Colin Blackwell back in… Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov could soon be on the way to New York, as his Traktor Chelyabinsk team is nearing elimination from the KHL playoffs. Salavat Yulaev shut out Traktor, 3-0, Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams’ best-of-seven, first-round series and push Traktor to the brink. It was the second straight shutout for Salavat. Game 5 will be Thursday. Kravtsov is supposed to join the Rangers after his season is over.