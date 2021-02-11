The Rangers have not been scoring enough goals this season, and it won’t help if their leading scorer, Artemi Panarin, is going to have to miss any time.

Panarin has five goals and 10 assists (15 points), which means he has scored or assisted on nearly half of the Rangers’ 31 goals. It also is as many points as the team’s next two leading scorers (Pavel Buchnevich, eight points, and Adam Fox, seven) have combined. So the fact that Panarin was clearly suffering from some discomfort that severely limited his ice time in the third period of Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins is quite concerning for coach David Quinn and his staff.

Panarin missed the last shift of the second period and seemed labored in his skating in the one early shift he played in the third. He did stay on the bench for the rest of the game, and when the Rangers got a power play with 6:58 remaining in regulation time, he went on the ice for the first 1:27 of the man advantage, playing in the high slot and not moving around much. Overall, Panarin played 15:34 in the game, including 2:26 in the third period.

"He's got a little bit of a lower-body injury,’’ Quinn said after the game. "We thought that he could get out there on the power play, it was something we just decided to try. If it wasn't going to work, we were going to pull him off early, but I thought that was our best power play we've had in a while.’’

The Rangers did not practice Thursday, so it is unknown whether Panarin will be available for Friday’s home game against the Bruins. It will be a major problem for the Rangers if he isn’t, or if he does play but is compromised.

Entering play Thursday, the Rangers ranked 25th out of 31 teams in goals per game, with 2.58. Their numbers have certainly been affected by the struggles of No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad, who has managed just one goal and two assists in 12 games. Zibanejad, who had 41 goals in 57 games in 2019-20, did have several good-to-excellent scoring chances Wednesday, and was foiled by Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask. But Zibanejad and Quinn both were encouraged by the 27-year-old Swede’s performance.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I felt like my own self today,’’ Zibanejad said after the game. "It's tough with the loss, but I felt a lot better today and obviously the chances were there but I couldn't really capitalize on them. But I just have to keep going, and keep getting a little bit better every game.’’

"Tonight, for sure was the guy that we saw last year, in a lot of ways,’’ Quinn said. "He did a great job defensively, I thought he was on the puck, I thought they were great scoring chances. He wanted it, he had a swagger to him tonight. By far the best game he's had all year.’’

If Panarin can’t go Friday, the Rangers will need Zibanejad to be even better than that.