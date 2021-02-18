Rangers coach David Quinn dropped a surprise before the game when he announced that defenseman K’Andre Miller would be unavailable Thursday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, but at least the coach had good news to report regarding leading scorer Artemi Panarin, who did return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Panarin returned to his usual spot on the second line, with center Ryan Strome and second-year winger Kaapo Kakko.

Panarin, who entered Thursday with five goals and 10 assists, returned to a team that scored two goals in the two games he missed (5-2 loss to the Devils Tuesday, and a 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins last Friday) and is starving for goals in general. Entering Thursday, the Rangers were scoring just 2.36 goals per game, 27th best in the 31-team league.

Aside from Tuesday’s stinker, which Quinn called an "outlier,’’ the Rangers have mostly played well and had no luck in scoring goals. Quinn was asked what, if anything the Rangers can do to turn their luck around.

"Puck luck is a byproduct of doing the right things over and over again,’’ he said, pointing out how the Devils got a pair of goals Tuesday by simply throwing the puck to the net and getting deflections. "We don't do that enough. You do that 20 to 25 times in a game, and you're gonna get a lucky, quote-unquote, bounce. That's not luck. That's a byproduct of keeping it simple and doing those types of things that allow you to get that quote-unquote lucky bounce. We've got to incorporate that more into our game. Too often we want to pass the puck into the net.’’

Blue notes

Alexandar Georgiev started in goal… With Panarin returning to the lineup, Julien Gauthier was the player scratched to make room.