COLUMBUS – As always, Artemi Panarin was the last Ranger off the ice after warmups, and, as expected, there were some boos from the fans who were in their seats early. Panarin had hurt these fans, after all, when he walked away from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the summer to sign as a free agent with the Rangers.

So, yes, the Blue Jackets fans booed Panarin every time he touched the puck early in the first period Thursday, though, ultimately, they couldn’t sustain any real hostility. When the Blue Jackets played a tribute video of Panarin scoring goals and dancing in a Columbus uniform, the fans started off booing, but quickly, the boos were drowned out by cheers, as Columbus fans applauded Panarin for the two great seasons he spent with their team.

In short, this wasn’t exactly John Tavares returning to Nassau Coliseum for the first time as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Rangers shook off a slow start and ended up beating the Blue Jackets, 3-2, on Thursday with the help of some heroic work by goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and their penalty killing unit, which killed five penalties in the game, including one to Brady Skjei with 2:10 to play. Georgiev, coming off a shutout in his last start against the Devils in Newark, made 45 saves, as the Rangers were outshot, 47-19. Panarin, who signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers in the summer, scored a goal, his team-leading 13th of the season, which turned out to be the game-winner.

The reality in Columbus is that the Jackets have bigger problems than the fact that Panarin is leading the Rangers in scoring. The Blue Jackets, depleted from their offseason defections – they’ll play against former goalie Sergei Bobrovski on Saturday when they visit Florida – are struggling badly. The loss was their third in a row, and fourth in the last five games. And their record currently sits at 11-13-4, which is good for 13th in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only Ottawa, New Jersey and the hapless Detroit Red Wings.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are having a pretty nice season for themselves. The win was their fifth in the last seven games (5-1-1) and improved their overall record to 14-10-3, which legitimately keeps them in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot.

Columbus dominated the first period, outshooting the Rangers 18-6 and taking a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cam Atkinson at 12:43. But somehow, the score was tied at the first intermission, as Brendan Lemieux, playing on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and rookie Kaapo Kakko, banged in a pass from behind the net by Zibanejad with 8.0 seconds left in the period for his fifth goal of the season.

The Rangers took the lead on a power play goal by Jacob Trouba at 5:46 of the second period and then Panarin made it 3-1, when he finished a pretty feed from Tony DeAngelo at 15:32. The Nationwide Arena crowd was stunned in silence and seemed confused as to whether to boo Panarin or their own team, which wasn’t getting it done at that point.

But Columbus got back in the game when Seth Jones beat Pavel Buchnevich along the left boards and cut in to flip a shot by Georgiev at 3:34 of the third. The Rangers challenged the goal, claiming there was goaltender interference by Columbus’ Josh Anderson, but the ruling was that there was no interference, and the goal was good. That meant the Rangers would be charged with a delay of game penalty for the unsuccessful challenge. But the penalty killing unit was equal to the task and kept Columbus off the board.