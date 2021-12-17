Artemi Panarin, who left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury, was not in the lineup Friday when the Rangers hosted the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden.

Panarin, the team’s leading scorer entering Friday with 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) left Wednesday's victory over the the Coyotes after one shift in the second period. After that game, coach Gerard Gallant said the injury was minor, and Panarin’s status was "day-to-day.’’

Friday’s game was the Rangers’ 10th in the last 17 days, and with the team not playing again until Wednesday, when they host the Montreal Canadiens, not dressing Panarin gave him an extra day to get rested up for that game.

Panarin’s absence forced Gallant to bring Filip Chytil back into the lineup after the 22-year-old Czech had been a healthy scratch Wednesday. Chytil, normally the third-line center, returned to the lineup as a left wing, playing on the third line with center Barclay Goodrow and right wing Julien Gauthier. Alexis Lafreniere, who is usually the third line left wing, moved up to play on the second line, with center Ryan Strome and right wing Dryden Hunt.

Georgiev back in net

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev started for the sixth time in the eight games since Igor Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Georgiev won three of the five games, allowing 10 goals on 145 shots in those starts. The start was also the 100th of Georgiev’s NHL career, all with the Rangers.

Shesterkin took part in the full morning skate, splitting time in goal with Keith Kinkaid, who got the start in the win over Arizona.

Ice chips

D Libor Hajek played his fourth straight game after making his season debut Sunday against Nashville. Rookie Nils Lundkvist missed his fourth straight game with a non-COVID-19-related illness. Lundkvist did take part in the morning skate for the first time since leaving the lineup.