Rangers forward and leading scorer Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the team in the wake of an article in a Russian news outlet that accuses him of allegedly beating up an 18-year-old girl before leaving Russia in 2011.

The news was first reported by New York Post reporter Larry Brooks.

Panarin has been an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Brooks said in a tweet Monday that after the 29-year-old Panarin supported Russian opposition leader Alexi Navalny in a post on Instagram last month, it was expected there might be some retaliation against him.

The Rangers issued a statement Monday in support of Panarin.

"Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story,’’ the statement said. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team. The Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unfounded allegations."

Panarin leads the Rangers in scoring with five goals and 13 assists. The Rangers play next on Wednesday, when they travel to Philadelphia to play the Flyers.

Artemi Panarin's stats and team ranks in 2021 Goals: 5 (1st, tied) Assists: 13 (1st) Points: 18 (1st) +/-: -1 (11th) PPG: 2 (2nd) S%: 11.4% (6th)