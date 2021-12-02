GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Barclay Goodrow is OK, and the Rangers can thank their lucky stars for that, given how scary it looked when Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle’s shoot-in hit the Rangers forward in the face.

Goodrow did not practice Thursday, and the Rangers said his absence was just due to "maintenance.’’ He left Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Flyers with 13:12 remaining after he tried to block Yandle’s shoot-in from the left point and the puck deflected off his stick and went up and hit his eye shield. Pieces of the shield went flying, and Goodrow went down on the ice for a moment, before popping up and heading straight to the locker room.

Coach Gerard Gallant said after the game Goodrow was OK. On Thursday, the coach said Goodrow did need stitches around his eye, but he will be available for Friday’s game against the San Jose Sharks at the Garden.

"He’ll be fine tomorrow,’’ Gallant said. "I mean, I’m sure the eye’s going to close a little bit, but he’s fine.’’

Goodrow’s scare, though, exposed the fact that the Rangers are in a delicate position at the moment, in regards to their forward depth. At present, the team is carrying two extra defensemen and one extra forward on its 23-man roster, a byproduct of the decision to keep defenseman Libor Hajek on the team, rather than risk putting him on waivers in order to send him down to the minor leagues. Veteran Jarred Tinordi is the other defenseman on the roster.

The extra forward is Greg McKegg, but McKegg has been in COVID-19 protocol since Monday, and thus not available. And the team’s Hartford Wolf Pack affiliate in the AHL is currently shut down because a number of its players are in COVID protocol.

Hartford being shut down would not preclude the Rangers from calling a player up from there if necessary (provided, of course, the player in question was not in protocol), but it would be an obvious risk to do that. So, until McKegg is out of protocol, the Rangers do not have an extra forward in the event one of the 12 healthy forwards has some sort of short-term injury or illness that would necessitate him missing a game or two.

Several weeks ago, after defenseman K’Andre Miller scored his first goal of the season on an end-to-end rush, Gallant joked he would consider switching the 21-year-old Miller to left wing. But on Thursday the coach said he would not seriously consider doing that. Instead, if the team were in the position where it needed a defenseman to play forward, it would be either Tinordi or Hajek, Gallant said.

Blue notes

With a back-to-back scheduled for Friday against San Jose and Saturday against Chicago, Gallant said he likely will use both goaltenders, Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev, over the weekend. "They’re probably each going to play a game,’’ he said. "I’m not going to tell you who’s going tomorrow.’’ Gallant said there is a chance whoever starts the first game could play both games, but it’s unlikely that would happen … Fourth-line forward Kevin Rooney also got a maintenance day Thursday and did not practice. That left the Rangers with only 10 forwards available for practice.