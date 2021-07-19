Two days after acquiring gritty forward Barclay Goodrow from the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, Rangers GM Chris Drury responded to a report that the team is close to a deal with the 28-year-old free agent by saying he doesn’t see "any issues’’ with the Blueshirts signing Goodrow to a new contract.

"We’ve talked. We’re making progress. But nothing to report now,’’ Drury said Monday, when asked about Goodrow.

"But I don’t anticipate any issues with getting him under contract.’’

The Rangers acquired Goodrow Saturday, before the NHL deadline for teams submitting their protected lists for Wednesday’s expansion draft to stock the incoming Seattle Kraken, the league’s 32nd team. They sent a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for the right to negotiate a deal with Goodrow before he hits unrestricted free agency July 28.

Because teams are currently in a roster freeze, where the Kraken have exclusive rights to talk to all pending free agents until Thursday, a day after the expansion draft, the Rangers can’t sign Goodrow now, or even negotiate with him. But former TSN reporter Frank Seravalli reported Monday the Blueshirts are expected to sign Goodrow once the roster freeze is lifted. Seravalli said the two sides are likely to agree to a six-year deal in the vicinity of a $3.6 million average annual value.

If they do, the Rangers will have taken a significant step in the process of trying to make their roster tougher, which Drury had admitted was something he was hoping to do this summer. Goodrow, who played on the third line for the Lightning the past two playoff seasons, had two goals, four assists, and 26 penalty minutes in 18 playoff games for Tampa Bay this summer, and six goals and 14 assists (20 points), plus 52 penalty minutes in 55 games in the 2021 regular season.

Speaking on a conference call Monday afternoon with Rangers beat reporters, Drury called Goodrow a "pretty versatile’’ player, who could play center or wing, take faceoffs, and play in the middle or bottom six forwards in new coach Gerard Gallant’s lineup.

"He is a guy that we targeted, and obviously went out and made a deal with Tampa to get him early, to get a jump on it,’’ Drury said. "He just checks off a lot of boxes … a little bit more straight-line approach, obviously the bigger the game, the better he seems to play; he’s a winner, he’ll be able to walk in our locker room and talk about what it’s like to play in the playoffs, and to win Cups.’’

Drury touched on a few subjects Monday, though he was guarded in his answers. Asked if he was looking to shop the team’s first round pick in Friday’s entry draft, the No. 15 overall selection, he said, "that’s a piece we have, and if we can make the team better with moving that pick, or another pick… we’ll look at everything.’’

Speaking of Brett Howden, who the team traded to Vegas on Saturday, Drury called him "a terrific kid,’’ said he "was a good Ranger,’’ and said he thought "a fresh start will be good for him.’’

Asked about defenseman Brendan Smith, who is an unrestricted free agent, he said he has "a ton of respect’’ for Smith, and what he did for the team this season.