Rangers, Barclay Goodrow agree to six-year contract

The Rangers and Barclay Goodrow have a deal.

Less than a week after acquiring pending free agent Goodrow in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Rangers agreed to terms on a six-year contractwith the 28-year-old forward, the club announced Thursday.

The Rangers acquired Goodrow before the NHL deadline for teams to submit their protected lists for Wednesday’s expansion draft to stock the incoming Seattle Kraken, the league’s 32nd team. They sent a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for the right to negotiate a deal with Goodrow before he would've hit unrestricted free agency July 28.

By signing Goodrow, the Rangers have taken a significant step in the process of trying to make their roster tougher, which general manager Chris Drury has said is something he is hoping to do this summer.

Goodrow, who played on the third line for the Lightning the past two seasons, had two goals, four assists and 26 penalty minutes in 18 playoff games for Tampa Bay after recording six goals and 14 assists plus 52 penalty minutes in 55 games in the 2021 regular season.

With Colin Stephenson