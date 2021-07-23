Barclay Goodrow is well aware of who he is as a hockey player, and he promised Friday that is exactly who he will be for the Rangers, who signed him to a six-year, $21.85 million deal on Thursday.

"I'm not signing here to be a player that I'm not,’’ Goodrow said on a Zoom call introducing him to the local media. "I'm not a guy who's going to score 30 goals or put up a ton of points. I'm the guy who's going to be hard to play against, who's going to kill penalties, who's going to generate momentum for my team, who's going to stick up for his teammates, who's going to have leadership. I've learned what it takes to win at this level, and I know the mindset you need to have to win.’’

Goodrow, an abrasive 6-2, 203-pound forward, was a key third line player for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they captured their second consecutive Stanley Cup earlier this month. But with the Lightning way over the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap, the unrestricted free agent knew he would not be able to return to Tampa. And on Saturday, the Rangers dealt a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 to the Lightning in exchange for the right to negotiate with teh 28-year-old Goodrow before free agency begins July 28.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury managed to sign Goodrow before he reached free agency and was able to talk to other teams, getting him on a deal that offers a $3.64 annual average salary and includes a modified no-trade clause – a 15-team no trade list over the life of the deal. Goodrow said he wanted to sign with the Rangers and never saw the need to go to free agency.

"It was a pretty easy decision,’’ he said. "The Rangers, with such a storied franchise, the history here, the city – as soon they showed a little bit of interest, I think that's, that's all I needed. I was very excited at the possibility of joining this team, right from the beginning.’’

Goodrow said the last few weeks have "been a roller coaster’’ for him, as far as his emotions.

"As much as you don't want to think about the future when … you're in the middle of the Stanley Cup playoffs, I realized [and] other guys on the team realized that there was a good chance that I wouldn't be back in Tampa, and I would be moving on to a different team in a different city.’’

Now Goodrow will be charged with helping the Rangers get to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and doing some damage if and when they get there. He’ll get an early chance to make a statement on what type of player and leader he’ll be for the team when the Rangers open the season in Washington against the Capitals and Tom Wilson, whose body slam of Artemi Panarin in a game at Madison Square Garden on May 3 led to a brawl-filled rematch two nights later.

"We know what happened last year between [the Rangers and] Washington, and especially, a player like I am, I'm drawn to those kinds of situations. So opening night should be interesting,’’ he said. "I'm not going to sit here and say opening night's gonna carry over from last year, or something's gonna happen. But… I'm excited to jump into a rivalry and just get right into the heat of things.’’

Goodrow said the first player he got a text from welcoming him to the team was Ryan Strome, a fellow Toronto guy who he’s been playing against since they were 7 years old. And Jacob Trouba spent all day Thursday showing him around New York.