TAMPA, Fla. – It’s hard to believe, but Barclay Goodrow’s time in Tampa Bay was just under 17 months.

It was a really, really productive 17 months, though.

Goodrow, who helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win two Stanley Cup titles in his time with them, returned to Amalie Arena Thursday for the first time since the Lightning traded him to the Rangers in July, and it brought back a flood of memories and emotions, he said.

"I've been traded a couple times, but . . . I haven't been back to San Jose since I was traded from there, so obviously is the first time coming back to a team I used to play for,’’ Goodrow said after the Rangers practiced at Amalie Arena in preparation for Friday’s New Year’s Eve matchup with the Lightning. "Obviously, it brings back a lot of memories. A lot of good times were had here in this building, so it was cool to see the banner in the rafters for the first time.’’

The 28-year-old forward was acquired by the Lightning at the February 2020 trade deadline from the San Jose Sharks, and quickly meshed with Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman on a gritty and dynamic third line that played a significant role in the Lightning’s 2020 and 2021 Cup runs. He played 43 playoff games for Tampa Bay in those two runs, scoring three goals and nine assists and serving as a top penalty killer.

Because of salary cap issues, the Lightning had to move on from several players after last season, including the entire line of Goodrow, Gourde and Coleman. Even without those players, and the injured Nikita Kucherov, they’ve not missed a beat, as they had the NHL’s best record (21-6-4) entering Thursday’s road game against the archrival Florida Panthers.

The Rangers traded a seventh-round draft pick to the Lightning in July to acquire negotiating rights to Goodrow, who was about to become an unrestricted free agent, and then GM Chris Drury signed him to a six-year, $21.85 million contract to bring some grit to a team that desperately needed it.

"He's a great leader,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Goodrow, who was named one of six alternate captains at the end of training camp. "He's a character guy. He plays wherever I ask him to play -- left wing, right wing, center. Kills penalties does all the right things. So I really like him. He’s a good addition to our team . . . Everything a coach likes, he does it.’’

Goodrow did all those things for Tampa Bay, too, and he was expecting to be given his second Stanley Cup ring by the Lightning on Friday morning. He admitted that when he stepped on the ice Thursday, he couldn’t help thinking about those two Stanley Cups he helped the team win.

"Oh, yeah, I did,’’ he said. "Obviously last time on that ice, we were lifting the Cup, So it was a special moment. But it's exciting to be back and I'm looking forward to tomorrow night. ‘’

Notes & quotes: C Filip Chytil was a last-minute scratch from practice, due to what the team called "maintenance.’’ Gallant said Chytil "tweaked something’’ in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Florida, but the coach said he "should be fine’’ and he expects him to play Friday . . . G Igor Shesterkin celebrated his 26th birthday Thursday.