KANATA, Ontario – With Mats Zuccarello (groin strain) and Vladislav Namestnikov (concussion protocol) not on the trip, the Rangers took only 11 forwards to Canada and opted not to call anyone up from AHL Hartford. Instead, for the second time this season, they dressed a lineup that featured 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

“We’ve done it a couple times before and like I’ve said, I don’t love it,’’ coach David Quinn said. “But sometimes that’s our best lineup, we feel, and we think it’s our best lineup right now . . . We just feel like these are our 18 best skaters.’’

The only other time Quinn dressed 11 and seven was in the third game of the season, against Carolina Oct. 7. The team did not play well that night, and lost, 8-5. Thursday, Quinn chose to play defenseman Brendan Smith as a right wing on the fourth line, with Steven Fogarty and Tim Gettinger.

Zucc prepared if he's traded

Zuccarello, who missed his ninth game in the last 11 because of a groin strain, reportedly said on a Norwegian podcast that he believes he will be traded this season.

“I’m pretty prepared for it to happen,’’ Zuccarello said, according to a translation posted on Twitter. “I’m really just thinking it’s going to happen.’’

A Rangers spokesman said Zuccarello denied saying he expects to be traded, nor does he believe he will be. The spokesman said Zuccarello’s point that in the last year of his contract, he has to be “prepared for anything.’’

Welcome back

Defenseman Freddie Claesson made his first return to Ottawa since the team let him go last summer. Claesson, 26, played parts of three seasons for the Senators, including a career-high 64 games last season. During a TV timeout in the first period, the center-ice scoreboard showed Claesson sitting on the Rangers bench and public address announcer said, “Welcome Back, Freddie Claesson!’’ Claesson smiled and waved.