Chris Kreider’s season ended abruptly, and seemingly without warning. It was Dec. 27 when the Ranger forward was forced to leave the game against the Washington Capitals during the first period.

He had pain in his right arm, but as far as anyone could see, there was no hit or no incident that seemingly led to the injury. That is, until the next day, when doctors discovered that the pain was being caused by a blood clot that had caused that same arm to swell. But as strange as it may sound to those outside the National Hockey League, Kreider’s injury was no fluke.

Blood clot diagnoses have become an alarming trend in the NHL. Though the league tends to hold back injury information, there are at least 11 known players diagnosed with some form of the condition since 2008.

There are different causes for blood clots, but, doctors say, Kreider’s is not typically associated with playing hockey.

“Classically, it’s been considered a problem for athletes like baseball players, but we’ve seen four hockey players get this in the last three years and this is a group we don’t expect,” said Dr. Karl Illig, professor of surgery and the director of vascular surgery at the University of South Florida’s medical center.

In broad terms, the clotting of blood is required for survival. Without the clotting factor, any injury that leads to the loss of blood could be fatal. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a blood clot becomes dangerous when it forms improperly or unnecessarily — clogging the blood vessel, or most worryingly, breaking off and traveling to the lungs, blocking a pulmonary artery.

According to the National Blood Clot Alliance, on average, 274 people die daily from blood clots in the U.S., and there are about 600,000 cases of non-fatal blood clots every year. Annually, blood clots kill more people than AIDS, breast cancer and car crashes combined, the alliance said.

There have been two types of blood clots associated with athletes.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THORACIC OUTLET SYNDROME

At least four players, including Kreider and Lightning star Steven Stamkos, have been diagnosed with upper body clots tied to thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS), clots that occur when blood vessels are compressed in the space between the collar bone and the first rib.

Though there are different types of thoracic outlet syndrome, the one Illig said he’s hearing more about in hockey players is the relatively less common venous TOS – this is when the vein under the collar bone gets compressed, sometimes through a combination of genetic predisposition (a narrower space in the area), muscle development and repetitive, over the head arm movement.

“Maybe it’s a result of more stress placed on conditioning the upper body. I don’t think anybody really knows, but I would guess it’s time in the gym. Players have been playing hockey for a century without this happening,” said Illig.

Dr. Laith Jazrawi, chief of sports medicine at NYU-Langone Medical Center, is also studying why hockey players develop TOS-related clots. “Is it their slapshot arm, and the extra rib and the slapshot is causing trauma?”

Hockey can be a taxing sport. Players learn to play hurt from a young age, and some players undergo numerous medical procedures to heal injury or lengthen their careers. “These hockey players are checking and constantly putting their shoulders (under stress),” said Dr. Natasha Desai, assistant professor of sports medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. “Who’s to say that’s not causing scar tissue leading to thoracic outlet?”

The Rangers say that Kreider, 26, will undergo a rib resection — or removal of part of the first rib near the clavicle — to alleviate the condition. It is the same surgery that was performed on the Lightning’s Steve Stamkos and Andrei Vasilevskiy, along with the Islanders’ Adam Pelech.

Illig, who performed the surgery on Stamkos and Vasilevskiy, said the prognosis for athletes who have venous TOS get the surgery is very good, with about 90 percent of athletes returning to form.

DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS

A clot caused by deep vein thrombosis, such as the one that ended the career of Cody McCormick, Pascal Dupuis and Tomas Vokoun, can often be more dangerous.

“When you get a lower extremity clot (for example, in the leg), the obvious fear is that it will turn into a pulmonary embolism,” said Jazrawi, who also heads the Hockey Center at Langone - a center devoted specifically to the treatment of hockey players. “(Even treatment) has risks and he may opt not to continue his career.”

Deep vein thrombosis is often caused by genetic factors, but can be exacerbated by injury, followed by immobility (say, a long flight between road trip games), Desai said.

It generally starts in the leg, but can also be found in the arm. People who have it can experience pain or swelling or even nothing at all, and the biggest risk is that the clot travels to the lungs or even the heart.

Clots like these are alarmingly common in the population, though there are certain risk factors – old age, pregnancy and obesity.

So why hockey players? After all, NHL athletes are at the height of their physical abilities – neither obese nor bedridden, factors that can lead to deep vein thrombosis.

“They travel a lot,” Desai said. “Any time there’s a vascular injury with a sedentary flow, that can initiate a blood clot…This would be for anybody, but think about the volume that these players get injured, then there’s surgeries and immobilization. (The rate of these factors) is probably higher than the general population.”

There are things players can do if they’ve had blood clots in their legs – blood thinners, or a sort of filter that stops the clot from traveling, but these things do involve risk, Jazrawi said.

“It’s not something to be taken lightly,” he said, noting that a someone on chronic blood thinners, “may be hit in the head and get a concussion and bleed out.”

PROGNOSIS

Former Flyer Kimmo Timonen, whose family had a history of blood disease, came back to win a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks after recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs, but cases of deep vein thrombosis often end careers - or worse. (Timonen did retire soon after his diagnosis, which came in the offseason before winning the Cup and cost him most of that season.)

The death of Montreal Canadiens center Howie Morenz in 1937 is a stark reminder. Morenz, a former Ranger, suffered a fractured leg in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He was laid up for weeks and suffered a fatal coronary embolism related to the deep vein thrombosis from inactivity.

On the other hand, players like Kreider with TOC-related clots can expect to come back. Because they need to be on blood thinners for few weeks, though, it’s not recommended that they engage in activity that could potentially lead to further injury, like concussion.

Despite the long lag time – players can be out for two to three months after surgery – athletes can generally start skating shortly after surgery, Illig said, adding that Stamkos was attempting slapshots just two weeks after his surgery.

Stamkos appears back a full strength for the Lightning after a TOC-related clot and ensuing surgery ended his 2016-17 season. Through Thursday, he had scored 17 goals in 44 games.

“The worry in Tampa is that all the Lightning are going to get upper thrombosis,” joked Illig. “From skating around and holding up the cup.”