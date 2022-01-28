Seven games into his NHL career, Braden Schneider looks like a guy who belongs.

The 20-year-old defenseman, called up from AHL Hartford on Jan. 11, has fit seamlessly into the lineup for the Rangers. And head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant coach Gord Murphy, who runs the defense, are starting to give the rookie more and more responsibility.

After he took his first penalty-killing shift as an NHL player in the win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Schneider was asked if the next step was getting power-play time. He laughed.

"We're not going to get that far ahead,’’ he said before Thursday's game in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

That night, with Adam Fox out of the game due to an upper body injury, Schneider did get power play ice time. And he earned an assist on Mika Zibanejad’s power-play goal that pulled the Rangers to within 4-3 in an eventual 5-3 loss.

Afterward, when Gallant groused that there were maybe only "three guys that I was really happy with’’ in the game, Schneider was definitely one of them. The rookie had two assists in the game, his first multi-point game in the NHL.

"He's played great,’’ Gallant said of Schneider. "He played really well. For sure.’’

As the Rangers hosted the Minnesota Wild Friday, on the night when Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 was raised to the Madison Square Garden rafters, Schneider had become one of the regulars the coaches count on. Gallant, in speaking of the Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, native this week, called him "a mini-Trouba,’’ referring to Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Schneider, a 6-2, 202-pound, righthanded shot, plays a sound, physical game, just like the 6-3, 209-pound Trouba, who is also a righty. Schneider seemed to like the comparison.

"I think that would be a perfect way to put it,’’ he said. "I think we have a lot of similarities to our games, and he's a guy that I would like to model parts of my game after. And yeah, it's awesome that I get to watch and learn firsthand [from Trouba] each game.’’

Schneider said he’s not ready to be so confident as to think he’s in the NHL to stay just yet. But he did admit that things are getting easier for him every game. After the initial adrenaline rush of making his debut Jan. 13 in San Jose against the Sharks – and scoring his first NHL goal that night, with his parents in attendance – things are normalizing for him. His teammates have helped him navigate living in New York, he said, and if the games haven’t yet become routine, at least the pace is slowing down for him.

"It's still not – I wouldn't say ‘nerve-wracking,’ but it's still exciting to play in each game,’’ he said. "There's still that sense of excitement. I mean, you're playing at the top level. And yeah, it's a lot of fun and I'm enjoying it. But it's definitely starting to settle in a little bit. I'm finding my footing and getting more comfortable each day.’’