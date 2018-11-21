TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Afternoon
29° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Brady Skjei reinserted into lineup, Brendan Smith sits out

Skjei back in after being a healthy scratch for previous two games.

The Rangers' Brady Skjei skates with the puck

The Rangers' Brady Skjei skates with the puck during a game against the Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

Rangers coach David Quinn had said a few days ago that with the way his defensemen were playing, it was going to get to the point where he was going to have leave a player out of the lineup who didn’t deserve to be left out. Quinn re-inserted Brady Skjei into the lineup Wednesday against the Islanders after sitting him out the two previous games, and the deserving player who had to sit out was Brendan Smith.

“It’s really the first time this year a guy’s sitting who probably shouldn’t be,’’ Quinn said. “Every time we’ve sat a guy, up until this point, it’s been an easy conversation, because their play warranted it. I can’t say that about ‘Smitty.’ I thought he’s done a really good job since he’s back. No matter who I was going to tell he was going to be out deserved to play.’’

Smith, 29, played in the first 16 games before a costly turnover that led to a goal against Detroit Nov. 9 prompted Quinn to scratch him for the next three games. He came back into the lineup Saturday, replacing Skjei.

Georgiev starts vs. Islanders

Quinn said he opted to play Alexandar Georgiev in goal instead of Henrik Lundqvist because having to pull Lundqvist after two periods the last time the teams played last Thursday messed up his goaltending rotation.

“Just the way the game went – when we took Hank out last Thursday, I wanted to get him right back in,’’ Quinn said. “And that wasn’t the plan, but we wanted him to go against Florida, wanted him to go again against Dallas – that’s just how it kind of evolved.’’

Asked if Lundqvist could play, then, in both ends of this weekend’s doubleheader – Friday afternoon in Philadelphia and Saturday afternoon against Washington at the Garden, Quinn smiled.

“He could,’’ he said.

Blue notes

Vitali Kravtsov, the first of three first-round picks of the Rangers at the NHL draft in June, was chosen to play in the KHL All-Star game. Kravtsov, 18, has four goals and 12 points in 27 games for Traktor Chelyabinsk . . . Mats Zuccarello missed his sixth game in the last seven with a groin strain . . . The Rangers will practice Thursday at their training facility before traveling to Philadelphia.

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

The Knicks' Trey Burke celebrates after making a Knicks lead all the way, shock Celtics
Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) and Nets waste Crabbe's big night in loss to Mavs
The Rangers' Filip Chytil celebrates his first-period goal Chytil scores in fifth straight as Rangers beat Isles
The Islanders' Robin Lehner looks on during a Porous defense, mistakes sink Isles
The Islanders' Adam Pelech #3 and Robin Lehner Pelech back in Isles' lineup but must show 'consistency'
Knicks coach David Fizdale reacts during the second Fizdale seeking teachable moments for young team 