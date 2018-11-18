TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Newly acquired Ryan Strome doesn't get much sleep after flying in from Edmonton, plays for Rangers  

Rangers center Ryan Strome looks on against the

Rangers center Ryan Strome looks on against the Panthers during the first period of a game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

Forward Ryan Strome, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Ryan Spooner on Friday, flew overnight from Edmonton and arrived in New York early Saturday morning. But with the Rangers missing Mats Zuccarello — out of action because of the same groin strain that caused him to miss three games last weekend — Strome needed to play his first game on very little sleep.

“I tried to sleep on the plane,’’ Strome said after playing 16:42 in his first game as a Ranger. “I wanted to play, I did everything I could to play, and I’m happy to be here. It was a lot of fun.’’

Strome, a former first- round pick (No. 5 overall) by the Islanders, played right wing on the third line with Brett Howden and Jimmy Vesey. He didn’t see any time on the power play or the penalty kill, although he did take a shift when the Rangers skated four-on-four in the first period.

Asked what instructions he got from the coaching staff before the game, Strome said he was told, “Just go out there and play. Use your legs; the rest will take care of itself. Try not to do too much.’’

Smith returns

Brendan Smith returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting out three games and Brady Skjei was scratched to make room.

“He looks indecisive, really, in all areas,’’ coach David Quinn said of Skjei, who was the only Ranger to play in all 82 games last season. “I think he’s fighting it a little bit mentally. And I’ve said this before: I think it’s good for a guy to take a deep breath and watch and collect himself. We’ve had conversations, so he understands where we’re at. And when he’s back in, we fully expect him to be the player that we know he’s capable of being.”

Skjei, 24, failed to tie up Leo Komarov in the third period Thursday, allowing Komarov to score the sixth Islanders goal in the Rangers’ 7-5 loss. The Rangers allowed four deflection goals from in front of the net and Quinn was angry about it, calling them “soft’’ in front of their own net. To help shore up that part of their game, it made some sense to bring Smith, a physical, crease-clearing defenseman, back into the lineup.

The move paid dividends in the first period Saturday as Smith scored his second goal of the season to tie the score at 2 against the Panthers.

Blue notes

GM Jeff Gorton said several teams had showed interest in trading for Spooner,  who was acquired in the Rick Nash trade on the day before the trade deadline last February. “He came in and did a pretty good job for us last year points-wise,’’ Gorton said of Spooner, who had four goals and 16 points in 20 games for the Rangers last season, but only one goal and one assist in 16 games this season. “For whatever reason this year, it just hasn’t gone his way.” . . .  Before the game, Gorton and Quinn presented a framed photo of the final game at the old Madison Square Garden to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks in honor of Brooks’ induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Garden had a video tribute for him in the first period.

  

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Giants tight end Evan Engram completes the pass Engram dealing with reduced role on offense
The Nets' Allen Crabbe goes to the hoop Crabbe, Allen shine despite Nets' loss to Clippers
Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders Anders Lee's Kancer Jam event raises more than $100G
Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes the save on Greiss gets an early hook as Islanders are Stars struck
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and receiver Odell Glauber: Giant playoff run? Even Shurmur is excited
Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants Barkley breaks out for three touchdowns