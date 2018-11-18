Forward Ryan Strome, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Ryan Spooner on Friday, flew overnight from Edmonton and arrived in New York early Saturday morning. But with the Rangers missing Mats Zuccarello — out of action because of the same groin strain that caused him to miss three games last weekend — Strome needed to play his first game on very little sleep.

“I tried to sleep on the plane,’’ Strome said after playing 16:42 in his first game as a Ranger. “I wanted to play, I did everything I could to play, and I’m happy to be here. It was a lot of fun.’’

Strome, a former first- round pick (No. 5 overall) by the Islanders, played right wing on the third line with Brett Howden and Jimmy Vesey. He didn’t see any time on the power play or the penalty kill, although he did take a shift when the Rangers skated four-on-four in the first period.

Asked what instructions he got from the coaching staff before the game, Strome said he was told, “Just go out there and play. Use your legs; the rest will take care of itself. Try not to do too much.’’

Smith returns

Brendan Smith returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting out three games and Brady Skjei was scratched to make room.

“He looks indecisive, really, in all areas,’’ coach David Quinn said of Skjei, who was the only Ranger to play in all 82 games last season. “I think he’s fighting it a little bit mentally. And I’ve said this before: I think it’s good for a guy to take a deep breath and watch and collect himself. We’ve had conversations, so he understands where we’re at. And when he’s back in, we fully expect him to be the player that we know he’s capable of being.”

Skjei, 24, failed to tie up Leo Komarov in the third period Thursday, allowing Komarov to score the sixth Islanders goal in the Rangers’ 7-5 loss. The Rangers allowed four deflection goals from in front of the net and Quinn was angry about it, calling them “soft’’ in front of their own net. To help shore up that part of their game, it made some sense to bring Smith, a physical, crease-clearing defenseman, back into the lineup.

The move paid dividends in the first period Saturday as Smith scored his second goal of the season to tie the score at 2 against the Panthers.

Blue notes

GM Jeff Gorton said several teams had showed interest in trading for Spooner, who was acquired in the Rick Nash trade on the day before the trade deadline last February. “He came in and did a pretty good job for us last year points-wise,’’ Gorton said of Spooner, who had four goals and 16 points in 20 games for the Rangers last season, but only one goal and one assist in 16 games this season. “For whatever reason this year, it just hasn’t gone his way.” . . . Before the game, Gorton and Quinn presented a framed photo of the final game at the old Madison Square Garden to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks in honor of Brooks’ induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Garden had a video tribute for him in the first period.