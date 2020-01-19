Brendan Lemieux apparently talked his way into the lineup Sunday, according to coach David Quinn.

The 24-year-old winger, who had missed nine games with a broken bone in his left hand, came off the injured reserve list and dressed for the game, replacing Micheal Haley. Quinn was asked if he initially had hoped to hold Lemieux out for the final two games before the All-Star break, and just have him come back after the bye week.

“Yes,’’ he said. “He was lobbying for the Islander game [Thursday].’’

Lemieux, who told reporters he was “champing at the bit’’ to get back in action, was asked if he especially wanted to return because the team was playing well.

“I think if the team is struggling, I'd want to get in; if the team's doing well I want to get in,’’ he said. “I just want to play hockey… It's never easy sitting out.’’

Asked what he expected to get from Lemieux, Quinn said, “What he brings is speed.’’

“And he brings a physical element to our game and he brings a personality and an edge.’’

Lemieux had been riding shotgun on the third line, with Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko, at the time he was injured. Since he’s been out, 21-year-old Brett Howden, normally a center, has taken his place on the left wing of that line, and since that trio has been playing well of late, Quinn opted to keep them together at the start of the game, at least. Lemieux started out on the fourth line, playing with center Greg McKegg and right wing Brendan Smith.

Blue notes

Winger Phillip DiGiuseppe, who was called up from AHL Hartford Jan. 12, was once again a healthy scratch, along with Haley. DiGiuseppe has been scratched three times on his current recall and has yet to play a game for the Rangers . . . Jesper Fast played in the 399th game of his NHL career.