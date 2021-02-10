Defenseman Brendan Smith practiced full contact Tuesday but coach David Quinn said Smith, who had missed the two previous games with an upper body injury, still was not cleared to play. That meant there would be no lineup changes for the Rangers for Wednesday’s game vs. the Boston Bruins.

But Smith, who was injured in a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev on Feb. 1, is getting closer to a return. And according to Quinn, "it should happen soon.’’

So the question was raised to Quinn on Wednesday what will happen to the third defense pair of Anthony Bitetto and 23-year-old Libor Hajek once Smith, and Jack Johnson (out since Jan. 28 with a groin strain) are ready to return.

"It's obviously play-driven and we want to win hockey games,’’ Quinn said. "The top six defensemen that we feel give us a chance to win night in and night out, will play.’’

The top four defensemen – Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and K’Andre Miller – have been excellent, but the third pair has been a weak link all season. Before his banishment from the team, Tony DeAngelo had generally partnered with either Johnson or Smith on the third pair. And none of the three played particularly well.

Bitetto and Hajek played well in their first two games together – with the exception of Hajek’s giveaway that led to the Islanders’ first goal in Monday’s 2-0 loss – so when everyone is healthy, Quinn will get to choose two from among the group of Johnson, Smith, Bitetto and Hajek for the third pair.

The coach made it seem as if all four will play, at some point.

"You're going to need depth every year, but more so this year than ever, just because of the situation we're in, from the pandemic standpoint,’’ he said. "It really is just going to be about who's playing the best, and what gives us the best chance to win. That'll be the deciding factor in who plays."