The Rangers have signed forward Brennan Othmann, their first-round pick in last month’s NHL draft, to an entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Othmann, 18, played in the Swiss League in 2020-21 after the OHL did not play due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 34 games for EHC Olten, a second-division team in the league, he had seven goals and nine assists (16 points) with 64 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 175-pounder, whom the Rangers took 16th overall, played with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL in 2019-20 and had 17 goals, 16 assists (33 points) in 55 games.

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, he helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2021 World U-18 Championship, scoring three goals with three assists in seven games.