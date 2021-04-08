Brett Howden returned to the Rangers lineup Thursday after missing eight games after going on the team’s COVID-19 list March 22. Howden actually cleared protocol last week, but stayed in New York when the team went to Buffalo for two games. He was a healthy scratch on Tuesday, in the first game of the Rangers’ two-game set with Pittsburgh.

With two players – forward Ryan Strome and defenseman Ryan Lindgren – not taking part in the morning skate Thursday, coach David Quinn had some questions about the lineup in the morning. Asked if Howden was set to return to the lineup, though, he said, "We want him back in. He's a valuable penalty killer for us.’’

Howden bumped Phillip DiGiuseppe from the lineup, taking DiGiuseppe’s spot at left wing on the fourth line, with Kevin Rooney and rookie Vitali Kravtsov.

Rangers use off day to get vaccinated

The Rangers skipped practice Wednesday and used the day to vaccinate most of their players and staff against COVID-19.

"From my standpoint, I think we were very fortunate to be able to get that vaccine,’’ defenseman Jacob Trouba said. "I mean it's obviously been a crazy time and it's ... we're fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to be able to get that, and hopefully we can, in the near future, move on to a little bit more of a normal life.’’

Besides Howden, DiGiuseppe, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil have missed games during the season after contracting COVID-19, and Rooney and Mika Zibanejad missed time with it in training camp.

Rangers still youngest team

Though the Devils’ trade of Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri to the Islanders Wednesday leaves the Devils with the youngest forward group in the NHL, the Rangers still have the youngest team in the league, with an average age of 25.2 years old. The Blueshirts have 10 players on the roster who are 23 or younger, including three 23-year-old defensemen and 21-year-old K’Andre Miller.