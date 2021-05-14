Brian Leetch, the Hall of Fame defenseman who remains the greatest Rangers player of the last 30 years, has resigned as an advisor to the team, a source confirmed Friday.

Leetch’s resignation came following a tumultuous span which saw the Rangers first fire team president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton last week, and then let go of coach David Quinn on Wednesday. Leetch had been a hockey operations advisor to the team since 2017.

Leetch played 18 seasons in the NHL, parts of 17 with the Rangers. He won the Calder Trophy as the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1988-89, won two Norris Trophies as the league’s top defenseman, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy, as the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs, in 1994.