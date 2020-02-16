The 22-year-old defenseman initially was not credited with the goal, but eventually it was ruled to have hit off two Rangers before bounding high in the air and eluding the glove of goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

“It was really cool,” McAvoy said afterward. “Growing up and being a big fan of the Rangers and going to games here and everything, that’s special . . . I get to see my family and friends afterward. It’s always fun to come here.”

McAvoy said he feels no added pressure playing in front of loved ones. “No, never; I get more excited,” he said. “They’re so supportive.”

He had no goals this season until Feb. 5. Now he has three in his past six games.

“Honestly, I don’t want to pat myself on the back, but I think I was fine,” he said. “I knew I hadn’t scored, but I wasn’t losing sleep over it. I was finding things to be happy about in my game.

“But since that point, it is nice to get a couple.”

Quinn: No signs of distractions

Rangers coach David Quinn said he has seen no sign of players being distracted by the looming NHL trade deadline, which is next Monday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Being through this twice, last year there was a different feel,” he said before Sunday’s game. “This year I don’t think our group is really spending a lot of time thinking about it.

“I really believe that not only do they believe in each other, they believe we can continue to play the way we have been and have success and we have a chance to make a push here.

“You don’t sense there are any distractions within the walls of that locker room.”

Georgiev's play earns him another start

Georgiev got his third start in a row as the Rangers’ three-goalie system continues to take unexpected turns.

Asked about the confidence Quinn showed in him by giving him another start after two victories, Georgiev said, “It feels really good, obviously. Much more fun to play . . . It’s really special and I appreciate it.”

Quinn said his decision in part was because of Georgiev’s strong recent play, in part because of Igor Shesterkin’s lingering ankle injury.

DeAngelo likely to return Wednesday

Quinn said Tony DeAngelo likely will return from an upper-body injury when the Rangers visit the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

“He is close,” Quinn said. “There was definitely a consideration of playing him [Sunday], but especially with a couple of days off we’re going to hold him out. There’s a very good chance [he will play in Chicago]."