Rangers’ Chris Kreider out indefinitely with blood clot in arm

Kreider left Wednesday’s win over Washington after playing just one period.

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider sets

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider sets before a face-off against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Rangers winger Chris Kreider, who left Wednesday night’s game after the first period, has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his right arm and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team said this morning.

Head coach Alain Vigneault said this afternoon that Kreider complained of some swelling in his arm prior to Wednesday night’s game, so doctors checked, and he was cleared. But the swelling worsened and after the first period, he was sent to the hospital where the clot was discovered. Tests were continuing today.

Vinni Lettieri, 22, has been called up from Hartford of the AHL.

Kreider, 26, played 5:04 in the 1-0 shootout win over Washington and did not appear to be injured.

The left wing has 11 goals and 21 points in 36 games.

The Rangers, who are practicing at noon, visit Detroit Friday.

In the past few years, several NHL players have been treated for blood clots, including Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos, Florida’s Tomas Flesichmann, Philadelphia’s Kimmo Timmonen and Pittsbburgh’s Pascal Dupuis.

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

