Chris Kreider, who is being treated for a blood clot in his right arm that was discovered during Wednesday’s game, is out indefinitely but “in good spirits” and likely will swing by Citi Field on Monday for the Winter Classic.

“I saw Chris [Saturday],” coach Alain Vigneault said Sunday afternoon after the Rangers practiced at the ballpark. “He came down to the rink [in Westchester], it’s going to take the time that it takes for that type of injury to heal. He was in good spirits and probably will come down [here] tomorrow to see his teammates.”

Kreider, the 26-year-old power forward, who has 22 points in 37 games, was rushed to the Hospital for Special Surgery after his arm swelled during the first period He returned for tests and did not travel to Detroit for Friday’s game.

Vigneault said the same lineup will dress for the Classic, meaning Henrik Lundqvist in goal and defenseman Steven Kampfer as a healthy scratch. Jesper Fast is recovering from a quad strain and rookie Vinni Lettieri, who scored in his NHL debut on Friday, will play his second game.