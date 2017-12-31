TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 16° Good Afternoon
Overcast 16° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers’ Chris Kreider ‘in good spirits,’ will be at Winter Classic while being treated for blood clot

Kreider will be on hand with his teammates at Citi Field Monday.

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers during

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers during play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 3rd. period of play at Madison Square Garden on Sat. Dec. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Chris Kreider, who is being treated for a blood clot in his right arm that was discovered during Wednesday’s game, is out indefinitely but “in good spirits” and likely will swing by Citi Field on Monday for the Winter Classic.

“I saw Chris [Saturday],” coach Alain Vigneault said Sunday afternoon after the Rangers practiced at the ballpark. “He came down to the rink [in Westchester], it’s going to take the time that it takes for that type of injury to heal. He was in good spirits and probably will come down [here] tomorrow to see his teammates.”

Kreider, the 26-year-old power forward, who has 22 points in 37 games, was rushed to the Hospital for Special Surgery after his arm swelled during the first period He returned for tests and did not travel to Detroit for Friday’s game.

Vigneault said the same lineup will dress for the Classic, meaning Henrik Lundqvist in goal and defenseman Steven Kampfer as a healthy scratch. Jesper Fast is recovering from a quad strain and rookie Vinni Lettieri, who scored in his NHL debut on Friday, will play his second game.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman shoots during a game Wright-Foreman scores career-high 36 in Hofstra loss
Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the SBU finishes non-conference schedule with tough loss
Nets guard Caris LeVert and Spurs guard Manu LeVert makes defensive presence felt
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives against Pelicans forward Knicks come back for road win over Pelicans
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen warms up on the Who will Giants take in first round of 2018 NFL Draft?
Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the field after Few Giants remain from season’s opening lineup