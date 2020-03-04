Rangers left wing Chris Kreider is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken foot sustained in Friday's game against the Flyers, general manager Jeff Gorton told the NHL Network on Wednesday.

Gorton, speaking at the NHL GM meetings in Boca Raton, Florida, told the NHL Network that the team hopes Kreider can return "sooner than later."

"I think with these things, it's weight bearing when you break your foot," Gorton told the NHL Network. "I think if you look over time, some of the people who have had the same type of injury, you're looking at four to six weeks as probably realistic.

"I know that Chris is looking at it as is he going to be back sooner. If you see what kind of condition he is, his work ethic, it's hard to bet against him. So hopefully sooner than that and we'll take one game at a time without him."

The Rangers previously had not offered a timetable for Kreider's return.

Kreider has 24 goals and 21 assists in 63 games this season, including 18 goals and 14 assists in 35 games since Dec. 8. The Rangers are 0-2 since Kreider suffered the injury on a blocked shot in the first period.

Kreider, 28, was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July and was considered one of the top available players at the NHL trade deadline, but he signed a seven-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $6.5 million hours before the deadline.