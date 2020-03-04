TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Chris Kreider out four to six weeks with broken foot, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton says

Chris Kreider of the Rangers during the third

Chris Kreider of the Rangers during the third period against the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken foot sustained in Friday's game against the Flyers, general manager Jeff Gorton told the NHL Network on Wednesday.

Gorton, speaking at the NHL GM meetings in Boca Raton, Florida, told the NHL Network that the team hopes Kreider can return "sooner than later."

"I think with these things, it's weight bearing when you break your foot," Gorton told the NHL Network. "I think if you look over time, some of the people who have had the same type of injury, you're looking at  four to six weeks as probably realistic. 

"I know that Chris is looking at it as is he going to be back sooner. If you see what kind of condition he is, his work ethic, it's hard to bet against him. So hopefully sooner than that and we'll take one game at a time without him."

The Rangers previously had not offered a timetable for Kreider's return.

Kreider has 24 goals and 21 assists in 63 games this season, including 18 goals and 14 assists in 35 games since Dec. 8. The Rangers are 0-2 since Kreider suffered the injury on a blocked shot in the first period.

Kreider, 28, was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July and was considered one of the top available players at the NHL trade deadline, but he signed a seven-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $6.5 million hours before the deadline.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former Knicks player Charles Oakley on the sideline Charles Oakley unloads on Knicks again
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi talks to shortstop Girardi says it took him a long time to get over being let go by Yanks
Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot drives to the basket Atkinson says effort by Nets' reserves is 'program builder'
Washington Nationals' Andrew Stevenson, right, dives safely back Lennon: Alonso being mic'd up for Mets should be entertaining
The Mets' Jed Lowrie reacts after lining out Lack of flexible brace keeping Mets' Lowrie on sidelines
Jeff McNeil of the Mets waits his turn Mets discuss coronavirus as team deals with spring illnesses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search