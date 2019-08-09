John Davidson believes Chris Kreider’s future is with the Rangers.

For the short term, at least.

The Rangers still have a huge decision to make on the 28-year-old left wing, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $18.5 million deal, as his next contract could have an annual average value of around $7 million.

"I totally expect him to be in camp,” Davidson, the new Rangers president, told NHL.com. “It’s hard to make promises. Things change but Chris is a valued member of the New York Rangers and I look forward to him having a great camp and a great run with us.”

“He’s got one year left and that should be a whole lot of importance to him to come in and have a great camp and a great year,” Davidson added. “We’ll just see where it all goes.”

The Rangers, who have around $1 million in salary cap space remaining under the $81.5 million ceiling, still could trade Kreider during the season.

The Rangers bought out the final two seasons of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s four-year, $26.6 million deal on Aug. 1. That saves the club $5.17 million against the cap for this season but will cost the Rangers $6.08 million against the cap in 2020-21 and $1.433 million in each of the following two seasons.

The Rangers still have two restricted free agents to re-sign, defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Brendan Lemiuex.

Kreider had 28 goals and 24 assists in 79 games last season, matching his career high for goals. His 52 points were second on the team to Mika Zibanejad’s 74 and also one shy of Kreider’s career high.

For his career, Kreider has 133 goals and 138 assists in 460 regular-season games since being selected 19th overall in 2009 and making his NHL debut in the 2012 playoffs with five goals and two assists in 18 postseason games.

The Rangers did sign playmaking wing Artemi Panarin to a seven-year, $81.5 million deal on July 1.