GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Chris Kreider is staying with the Rangers through Monday's trade deadline and beyond after months of trade rumors around the 28-year-old.

The Rangers agreed to a seven-year deal with the veteran winger Monday, team president John Davidson announced. Kreider had been among the top players in the trade market ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

"There was lots of dialogue," Davidson said. "It’s gone on for a few days, and both sides are very happy with the deal that we’ve been able to put together."

Kreider had been the No. 1 name on the list of players likely to be traded all season long, but a week or so ago the Rangers and his agent, Matt Keator, began negotiating in earnest to reach an agreement on a new deal. Kreider’s camp reportedly wanted a seven-year deal, with an average salary around $7 million per year, in the same ballpark as the deals signed by ex-Ranger Kevin Hayes with Philadelphia and Anders Lee with the Islanders last summer. But the Rangers did not want to go to seven years and wanted to stay under $7 million. According to reports, the sides compromised, with the Rangers giving Kreider the seventh year and Kreider’s side accepting a $6.5 million average annual salary.

Kreider has 24 goals and 21 assists in 60 games this season, including 18 goals and 14 assists in his last 32 games. He is the left wing on the No. 1 line, with longtime linemates and friends Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich.