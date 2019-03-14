TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Chris Kreider fined $5,000 by NHL for elbowing Canucks' Elias Pettersson

The Rangers' Chris Kreider walks to the dressing

The Rangers' Chris Kreider walks to the dressing room after receiving a game misconduct for a hit on the Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the second period of a game Wednesday in Vancouver. Photo Credit: AP/DARRYL DYCK

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

Rangers forward Chris Kreider was fined the maximum $5,000 by the NHL Thursday for his elbow to the jaw of the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson in the second period of the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

Kreider was given a five-minute major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct for the hit, and he was the first of two Rangers to be ejected from the game in the second period. Forward Brendan Lemieux was later given a match penalty for a hit to the head of Vancouver’s Antoine Rousseau.

According to Rogers SportsNet, it was the first time all season that one team had two players ejected from the same game. 

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts For Nets, good things come in 3s
As the Islanders head into a matchup with Islanders focused on playoff push
From left, Peter Rosenberg, Michael Kay and Don How Kay would celebrate if his show tops Francesa's
Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the dugout before MLB, players agree to rule changes and CBA talks
Odell Beckham fires up the crowd before the Beckham thanks Giants fans on Instagram
Isaiah Crowell of the New York Jets runs Jets clear $3 million in cap space by releasing Crowell