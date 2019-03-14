Rangers forward Chris Kreider was fined the maximum $5,000 by the NHL Thursday for his elbow to the jaw of the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson in the second period of the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

Kreider was given a five-minute major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct for the hit, and he was the first of two Rangers to be ejected from the game in the second period. Forward Brendan Lemieux was later given a match penalty for a hit to the head of Vancouver’s Antoine Rousseau.

According to Rogers SportsNet, it was the first time all season that one team had two players ejected from the same game.