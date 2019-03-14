Rangers forward Chris Kreider was fined the maximum $5,000 by the NHL Thursday for his elbow to the jaw of the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson in the second period of the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.
Kreider was given a five-minute major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct for the hit, and he was the first of two Rangers to be ejected from the game in the second period. Forward Brendan Lemieux was later given a match penalty for a hit to the head of Vancouver’s Antoine Rousseau.
According to Rogers SportsNet, it was the first time all season that one team had two players ejected from the same game.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.