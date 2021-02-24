TODAY'S PAPER
Chris Kreider's hat trick is result of hard work in front of net

The Rangers' Chris Kreider reacts after scoring a goal as the Flyers' Ivan Provorov and Robert Hagg look on during the second period of an NHL game on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Chris Kreider recorded his third career hat trick and first since 2016 on Wednesday night, accounting for all three goals in the Rangers’ 4-3 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Two of them came on power plays, both on assists by Mika Zibanejad, which is exactly the sort of thing the team needs in the absence of star forward Artemi Panarin.

But as productive as Kreider was, he got the job done with a minimum of shooting theatrics. The total distance traveled by the three pucks from shot to goal line was less than 10 feet.

That’s OK, though. That is what Kreider does.

"He works, obviously, incredibly hard and he goes to the net," Zibanejad said. "He does an unbelievable job, probably one of the best guys in the league in front of the net. He is battling, and it was nice to see him get rewarded tonight."

Kreider, who now has a team-high eight goals for the season, last scored three in one game on Dec. 31, 2016, on the road against the Avalanche. His first hat trick was on Nov. 30. 2013, at home against the Canucks.

Wednesday night’s three-goal performance was the first hat trick by a Ranger against the Flyers since Feb. 11, 2012, when Ryan Callahan did it.

Notes & quotes: The Rangers have not publicly shared a timetable for the return of Panarin from his leave of absence, but before the game coach David Quinn said the team has been in contact with Panarin and believes he will be cleared of allegations made against him by a coach in Russia and that his status will return to normal soon. "I’m very, very confident in that regard," the coach said . . . Former Rangers captain Mark Messier announced that his foundation has committed to a $100,000 match program to support grassroots programs aimed at hockey for girls.

