Who's next in Rangers' net is anyone's guess

The Rangers were off on Sunday, following their weekend sweep of a back-to-back set with the last-place Detroit Red Wings. That meant no chance to ask coach David Quinn who he plans to start in goal Monday night against the Dallas Stars, and no chance to ask whether left wing Chris Kreider has a chance to play, after leaving Saturday’s game with what the team called an upper-body injury.

Kreider took a knee to the side of his head from linemate Mika Zibanejad early in the second period after he had fallen to the ice and Zibanejad tried to avoid colliding with him by leaping over him. He left the game immediately, but after the game, Quinn said Kreider was already feeling better and the Rangers didn’t anticipate him being out long term.

The club did call up forward Phillip DiGiuseppe Sunday from AHL Hartford, to be available in case Kreider can’t go.

Who will start in goal, though, will be another question. The Rangers continue to carry three goaltenders on their roster, and managing their ice time will be tricky. Henrik Lundqvist, who went three weeks between starts, played in Saturday’s 1-0 road victory over Detroit, making 33 saves and overcoming a shaky start to finish strong as the Red Wings pressed for the tying goal in the third period. Igor Shesterkin backstopped Friday’s 4-2 win over Detroit.

“At this level, I haven’t experienced a three-goalie rotation, so you just try and go with the flow a little bit, and you don’t really know who’s in the next game,’’ Lundqvist said Saturday, after earning his first shutout since 2017. “You just have to try to keep a positive attitude. [With me] being used to being out there, it’s different, that’s for sure. In the end, you try to understand big picture, but also what the other guys [Shesterkin and Georgiev] have been doing. They’ve been playing well. We’ll see who’s in the net the next game.’’

All three goalies should see action this week, as the Rangers have four games over the next seven days. After facing Dallas, they have games Wednesday (against Toronto), Friday (against Buffalo) and Sunday (against the L.A. Kings). Quinn could choose to give Lundqvist a second consecutive start, or he could turn to Alexandar Georgiev, who last played in the final game before the All-Star break, Jan. 21. But given Georgiev’s career record against the Maple Leafs, it seems more likely that he would go Wednesday against Toronto.

Georgiev has started both games against Toronto this season and he started all three games against the Maple Leafs last season. Overall, he has a 3-2 record against the Maple Leafs, with a 3.20 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. There’s also the not small matter of the Rangers having been linked to Toronto in trade rumors involving Georgiev.