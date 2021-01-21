Mika Zibanejad is fine after his awkward crash into the boards Tuesday night against the Devils. As usual he’ll be centering the Rangers’ top line when the Blueshirts play their first road game of the season Friday in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

But that first line is going to look a little different. Red hot Pavel Buchnevich won’t be lined up to Zibanejad’s right, as he normally is, but instead is moving to the second unit, with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, in an attempt to get that group going.

So, Zibanejad’s right wing Friday will be his long time left wing, Chris Kreider. Kreider is switching sides in order to open a spot on the left for No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere.

"It'll be interesting,’’ Zibanejad said after practice Thursday, when asked about his reconfigured line. "I haven't played with ‘Laffy’ at all, and ‘Kreids’ is on the right now, so I'm sure it'll take some time. But . . . I think it'll turn out good.’’

"Just seeing how this goes,’’ coach David Quinn said of the new-look lines. "Obviously, we've got some new pieces in our top six, so we're trying to figure out the best combinations.’’

Lafreniere, the two-time Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year, started the season on the third line, playing left wing with center Filip Chytil and right wing Julien Gauthier. But he looked good enough in the first game that by the end of it he was playing with Strome and Panarin. He played with those two the next two games.

But three games into the season, Lafreniere is still searching for his first NHL point. So now Quinn is trying something new. Because Kreider, Panarin and Lafreniere all are left wings, Lafreniere had to switch from left to right when he played with Panarin. This time, it is Kreider who Quinn asked to move to the off side.

"Alexis' obviously been a left wing most of his life, so, at [19] years old, I think it might give him a little bit more comfort playing on the left side,’’ Quinn said. " 'Kreids’ hasn't played a lot of right wing [but] he's been in the league a while . . . It's something that we're going to look at, and we'll see how it goes [Friday] night, and take it from there.’’

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played for the same junior team (Rimouski, of the QMJHL) Lafreniere did, and is the only other player to be CHL Player of the Year twice. He hasn’t spoken to Lafreniere recently, but he thinks he’ll be OK.

"There’s so many new things — new buildings, new opponents, that sort of thing,’’ Crosby said. "I’m sure there’s a lot on his mind. But being someone who can relate to what he’s going through, he’s just got to continue doing what he’s doing.’’

Zibanejad said Lafreniere is "very mature for his age,’’ but he believes Lafreniere needs something good to happen for him on the ice.

"Maybe a goal, maybe something to just get his confidence level up a little bit more and [make him] more comfortable,’’ Zibanejad said. "I think he's still maybe a little nervous . . . It's not easy, with all the expectations, I'm sure, but I think he's been handling every everything really well, and he's a real pro.’’

Notes & quotes: Quinn said Igor Shesterkin will start in goal Friday . . . The coach wouldn’t commit to returning D Tony DeAngelo to the lineup after missing two games, but it looks as though he will, with Brendan Smith sitting out . . . Forward Kevin Rooney is also ready to come back . . . The Rangers will be playing two straight in Pittsburgh, Friday and Sunday, before going to Buffalo for two games, Tuesday and Thursday.