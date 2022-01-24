Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, who entered Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden tied for the NHL lead in goals, with 29, was named Monday as the league’s First Star of the Week after getting a hat trick Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes and compiling five goals and two assists in three games last week.

Kreider got his 30th goal of the season when he scored on a power play with two seconds left in the first period Monday night.

St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso was the league’s Second Star and San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier was the Third Star.

Kreider had goals in all three games the Rangers played last week, helping the Blueshirts to a 2-1 record.

"We joke around about him being hot, but he's been hot for 42 games,’’ Kreider’s linemate Mika Zibanejad said of him at Monday’s morning skate. "He's a big key guy for us. And I think it's just not, I mean that's obviously it's easy to look at his stats, but what he does on the PK this year, in the defensive zone, and just the way he plays all around, I think, has been unbelievable.’’

Kakko placed on IR

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

RW Kaapo Kakko, who was a last-minute scratch from Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury, was placed on injured reserve. Rangers coach Gerard Gallant told reporters at the morning skate that Kakko’s status is "week-to-week.’’ Filip Chytil, who suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s game, was also unavailable Monday. Gallant categorized Chytil as "day-to-day.’’

With Kakko moving to IR, the team activated forward Morgan Barron from the taxi squad. D Jarred Tinordi, who was placed on waivers Sunday, cleared, and was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.

Blue notes

D Patrik Nemeth was a surprise scratch, replaced in the lineup by Libor Hajek. At the morning skate, Gallant had hinted he might dress a lineup that featured 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and when asked why, he suggested there might be a defenseman who is "a little bit banged up.’’ Ultimately, he left Nemeth out of the lineup, inserted Hajek as the sixth defenseman, and inserted Barron as the 12th forward… The Rangers celebrated Pride Night at the Garden. The players wore special jerseys for warmups and had special rainbow-themed tape on their sticks. The jerseys and sticks will be auctioned off to benefit Covenant House and the Garden of Dreams Foundation.