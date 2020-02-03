TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers wing Chris Kreider scratched two days after taking knee to head

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider skates against the

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider skates against the Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 22, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Chris Kreider was a full participant at the morning skate but was not in Monday night's lineup against the Dallas Stars. Kreider left Saturday’s game in Detroit with what the Rangers said was an upper-body injury after taking a knee to the side of the head from teammate Mika Zibanejad.

With three weeks to go before the Feb. 24 trade deadline, the sight of Kreider leaving the ice in Detroit was particularly concerning, as the left wing, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is widely considered the No. 1 player available at the trade deadline. Given the 28-year-old’s likely market value as a UFA, the Rangers would be hard-pressed to fit him under the salary cap, thus the likelihood is that he will be traded.

If management has decided it will trade Kreider, team president John Davidson and general managerJeff Gorton could play it safe and opt to keep him out of action until he is dealt.There are 10 games remaining before the trade deadline.

Kreider, who had played in all of the team’s first 50 games, has 18 goals and 17 assists. He was hurt when he was sliding toward the goal line after falling in the offensive zone and Zibanejad tried to leap over him.

Notes & quotes: Phillip DiGiuseppe, who was called up from AHL Hartford on Sunday, started the game in Kreider’s spot on the left side of Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich … Micheal Haley was scratched along with goaltender Igor Shesterkin… The Rangers played their 7,000th game, including playoffs, in franchise history. Henrik Lundqvist, who started in goal, has played in 1,012 of those games.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Cavaliers' Collin Sexton drives against the Knicks' Some Knicks hope they can stay together, if business allows
Nets guard Kyrie Irving lies on the court Atkinson relieved that Irving wasn't hurt worse
Baseball Hall of Fame electees Derek Jeter and Who didn't vote for Jeter? We might find out Tuesday
Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell (0) dribbles Ex-Net Russell takes trade rumors in stride
Kieffer Bellows shoots during Islanders prospect camp at Isles call up Bellows to boost scoring
South quarterback Justin Herbert of Oregon throws a NFL mock draft 2.0: Post-Super Bowl edition
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search