Chris Kreider was a full participant at the morning skate but was not in Monday night's lineup against the Dallas Stars. Kreider left Saturday’s game in Detroit with what the Rangers said was an upper-body injury after taking a knee to the side of the head from teammate Mika Zibanejad.

With three weeks to go before the Feb. 24 trade deadline, the sight of Kreider leaving the ice in Detroit was particularly concerning, as the left wing, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is widely considered the No. 1 player available at the trade deadline. Given the 28-year-old’s likely market value as a UFA, the Rangers would be hard-pressed to fit him under the salary cap, thus the likelihood is that he will be traded.

If management has decided it will trade Kreider, team president John Davidson and general managerJeff Gorton could play it safe and opt to keep him out of action until he is dealt.There are 10 games remaining before the trade deadline.

Kreider, who had played in all of the team’s first 50 games, has 18 goals and 17 assists. He was hurt when he was sliding toward the goal line after falling in the offensive zone and Zibanejad tried to leap over him.

Notes & quotes: Phillip DiGiuseppe, who was called up from AHL Hartford on Sunday, started the game in Kreider’s spot on the left side of Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich … Micheal Haley was scratched along with goaltender Igor Shesterkin… The Rangers played their 7,000th game, including playoffs, in franchise history. Henrik Lundqvist, who started in goal, has played in 1,012 of those games.