Rangers' Kreider says foot has healed and feels good

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, who had been rehabbing a broken left foot at the time the NHL halted its schedule March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Monday that his foot has healed during the season’s pause, and “feels good.’’

“My foot feels good,’’ Kreider, speaking on an NHL Zoom call with fellow Boston-area players Kevin Hayes, Chris Wagner and Keith Yandle. “The foot was better a few weeks ago. I’m able to work on, kind of, rehabbing it, and getting it back to where it was now.’’

Kreider broke the foot in the Rangers’ game in Philadelphia against the Flyers and his former college and Rangers teammate, Hayes. The foot was injured when Kreider blocked a shot by Flyers defenseman Phillipe Myers late in the first period of a 5-2 loss. At the time, the Rangers refused to give a timetable for a possible return for Kreider, though a week later, GM Jeff Gorton said on NHL Network that the team expected Kreider would be out 4-6 weeks. A week after that, on March 10, Kreider skated on his own at the Rangers’ morning skate in Dallas, prior to their game that night against the Stars. The following night, the Rangers played their final game before the league stopped its season, a 2-1 overtime loss in Colorado.

Kreider, who will turn 29 on April 30, had been one of the team’s hottest players when he signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension on Feb. 24, the day of the NHL trade deadline. The injury caused him to miss six games, but at the time of the stoppage, he was the team’s third-leading goalscorer, with 24 – plus 21 assists, for 45 points, in 63 games.

Kreider, Hayes, Wagner and Yandle were part of the NHL’s series of Zoom meetings in which the league gathers small groups of players and coaches via the videoconferencing service, and a league spokesman asks questions with selected media invited to watch. Monday’s call featured players from the Boston area in honor of it being the day when the Boston Marathon had originally been scheduled to run. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race has been rescheduled to take place on Sept. 14.

Notes & quotes: The Rangers announced the organization has accepted the challenge to join the Fanatics’ “ALL-IN Challenge.’’ The challenge is an attempt to raise $100 million to support efforts to feed people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can bid on the opportunity to skate with members of the 1994 Stanley Cup championship team at Madison Square Garden, as well as buy a Henrik Lundqvist game-used mask from the 2010-11 season.