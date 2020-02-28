PHILADELPHIA –—The fastest way to cool off a red hot team is when one of their key players suffers an untimely injury. And Chris Kreider is definitely a key player for the Rangers.

The 28-year-old left wing, who signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension with the club on Monday, suffered a broken foot in the first period of Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Wells Fargo Center.

Missing Kreider, the Rangers saw their five-game winning streak and their team-record, nine-game road winning streak both come to an end with the loss to the Flyers, the third place team in the Metropolitan Division. It was the Rangers’ first loss since Feb. 16.

Kreider had been one of the hottest players in the league as the Rangers raced against the clock to sign him to a contract extension before being forced to trade him away at the deadline. When the team agreed to give him a seventh year, and Kreider agreed to take an average salary of $6.5 million — significantly less than he likely would made on the open market had he become a free agent July 1 — the deal got done.

Now his loss leaves a gaping hole on the first line, next to No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad. The Rangers’ likely will call up a player from their Hartford farm team, perhaps Vinni Lettieri, who leads Hartford with 25 goals, or 2018 first round pick Vitali Kravtsov, who has five goals and nine assists.

After Jesper Fast had scored at 2:49 of the first period to stake the Rangers to an early lead, the Flyers rattled of five straight goals, including two from captain Claude Giroux and one from old pal Kevin Hayes, to lift the Flyers (37-20-7) to their 23rd home win (23-5-4). The Rangers fell to 35-25-4, and failed to pick up ground in the playoff race.

But they remain two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets who hold the second wild-card spot. The Blue Jackets lost to the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Carolina also lost, to Colorado. The Rangers and Carolina are tied with 74 points but Carolina has played one less game.

Nine straight road wins was quite the achievement for the Rangers, though the opposition in the run hadn’t been stellar. Two thrilling wins over the Islanders — one the result of a power play goal with 24.6 seconds left — and one over the Carolina Hurricanes were impressive, certainly.

But the others? Columbus was seriously banged up; Minnesota fired their coach the day after losing to the Rangers; Winnipeg isn’t as good as in recent seasons; Montreal can’t hold leads; Chicago is bad, and Detroit is the worst team in the league.

So the Flyers, who boasted the second-best home record in the league, were always going to be a definite step up in class. Add to that the fact the Rangers’ charter flight leaving Montreal Thursday night had been delayed, and the team got to Philly in the wee hours Friday morning, and clearly the Rangers had their work cut out for them.

Alexandar Georgiev started his third straight game since Igor Shesterkin suffered a broken rib in a car accident on Sunday. Georgiev stopped 14 of 15 shots as the teams were 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes, with Fast scoring for the Rangers and Sean Couturier scoring for the Flyers.

But Kreider didn’t finish the period. He’d left after blocking a shot by Phillipe Myers, and the Rangers didn’t handle his loss well. With several different players taking turns in his spot on the top line, with Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich (back after missing two games following the car accident), the Rangers hung in there until James van Riemsdyk banged in a rebound at 13:00 to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead. Giroux made it 3-1 at 15:05. Giroux’ second, on a power play at 2:36 of the third, made it 4-1. Hayes scored his 22nd goal of the season at 12:56 to make it 5-1.

The Rangers' Brett Howden scored the final goal at 19:34.