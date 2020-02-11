WINNIPEG, Manitoba — If the Rangers do decide they have to trade Chris Kreider, that may turn out to be the toughest decision general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson will have to make during the Rangers’ rebuilding period.

Kreider, the No. 1 name among players likely to be traded by the Feb. 24 deadline, showed just why the Rangers (28-23-4) might want to try and figure out some way they can afford to keep the soon-to-be free agent when he scored two stunning goals to help power the Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the opener of a three-game road trip. The trip continues Thursday in Minnesota and concludes Friday in Columbus.

Igor Shesterkin was excellent again, making 42 saves as he continues to solidify his hold on the No. 1 goaltender’s job. And Jacob Trouba, in his first return to Winnipeg, heard a few boos, though he also heard some cheers when the Jets put a “Welcome back to Winnipeg, Jacob Trouba’’ graphic on the video board.

Shesterkin is 6-1 in his first seven games and after Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, coach David Quinn declared that he was done trying to find a way to keep all three goaltenders on the roster sharp, and that from now on, the best goaltender would play. Since his initial Jan. 6 recall from AHL Hartford, Shesterkin has been the Rangers’ best goaltender.

But this was his first road game, although that didn’t seem to bother Quinn.

“If you look at his track record and his pro career there really hasn’t been much difference in the venue,’’ Quinn said. “It doesn’t matter where he’s playing; he just stops pucks.’’

Shesterkin was off to a fine start, making 11 saves in 13:56 before he was removed from the game after a television timeout to undergo concussion testing. He had been bowled over by Winnipeg forward Andrew Copp, who’d been pushed into him (kind of) by Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo. Shesterkin went down hard on his back, and he writhed for a few seconds, then rolled over and lay on his stomach, motionless. But after a visit from trainer Jim Ramsay, Shesterkin stayed in the game. And he and the Rangers had to kill a penalty, as DeAngelo was sent off for interfering with Copp.

But a little more than three minutes after the Rangers killed the penalty, Shesterkin was removed from the game and Henrik Lundqvist entered. Lundqvist immediately had to make a sharp left pad save seconds later to preserve the lead. The Rangers got through the rest of the period and Shesterkin was back in to start the second period.

The Rangers had a 1-0 lead at that point, thanks to Kreider, who scored his first goal with 34.1 seconds left in the period. Pavel Buchnevich started the play, taking a hit from Winnipeg’s Dmitry Kulikov at center ice in order to chip the puck ahead for the speedy Kreider, who picked it up and cut in on a semi-breakaway against Connor Hellebuyck. Kreider cut to the forehand, then went backhand and tucked the puck just inside the post for his 21st goal of the season.

He got his 22nd at 7:30 of the second period, on a power play. Mika Zibanejad sent a cross-crease pass to Ryan Strome, who fired a shot that Hellebuyck kicked out. But Kreider was first on the puck and quickly put it in to make it 2-0.

Strome’s goal, 53 seconds into the third period, made it 3-0, and Mika Zibanejad banged in a feed from Buchnevich 35 seconds later to make it 4-0. Winnipeg got on the board on a goal from Nikolaj Ehlers, who scored just as a penalty to Kaapo Kakko expired to make it 4-1 at 4:35.