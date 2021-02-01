Chris Kreider’s power play goal, a tip-in of an Adam Fox shot, broke a 1-1 tie at 11:10 of the third period and the Rangers killed six Pittsburgh penalties, including one with 5:35 to go, to win for the second time in their last three games (2-0-1). Kevin Rooney and Artemi Panarin (into an empty net) scored the other goals, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves to earn his second straight win… The Rangers’ game in Newark, N.J. Saturday against the Devils has been postponed, as the Devils had four additional players added to their unavailable-due-to-Covid list. The Devils, who have 10 players on the list, have their schedule suspended through at least Saturday… Island Park native Anthony Bitetto was activated off the taxi squad and put into the lineup… Also entering the lineup was forward Julien Gauthier, who had sat out the previous five games.

On a day where the Tony DeAngelo situation dominated the conversation for the Rangers, there was other big news for the Blueshirts: Second-year forward Kaapo Kakko appeared on the NHL’s COVID-19 list and was unable to play against the Penguins.

Kakko, 19, is a diabetic, and has celiac disease, conditions which make him a high-risk individual when it comes to the coronavirus, but Rangers GM Jeff Gorton said Kakko is "fine.’’

"Other than saying he's fine, I we really can't [divulge much],’’ Gorton said. "The rules are very specific about what we can and can't say about somebody on the COVID list. But I will say he's fine.’’

Just because a player is on the COVID-19 list does not necessarily mean he tested positive for the virus. He could have been exposed to someone who had it, or on the list for another reason. Coach David Quinn didn’t seem concerned, saying, "the good news is, we think he's going to be back sooner than later.’’

With Kakko unavailable, the Rangers called up forward Jonny Brodzinski from their Hartford farm team to take his spot in the lineup.