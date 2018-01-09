Rangers forward Chris Kreider underwent successful rib resection surgery on Sunday, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Kreider, who has been out with a blood clot in his right arm, will be reevaluated in six weeks and remains out indefinitely. A rib resection is a surgical procedure used to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, a compression of blood vessels and/or nerves between the collarbone and the first rib.

Kreider left the Dec. 27 game against the Capitals after the first period with a swollen arm and was sent to the Hospital for Special Surgery, where the blood clot was discovered.

If Kreider is out for the season, he could be placed on long-term injured reserve, which would allow the team to use the remaining cap space on his $4,625,000 charge.

Kreider, 26, has 11 goals and 11 assists and is tied for sixth on the team in points.

Several NHL players have been diagnosed with blood clots in recent years but have resumed their playing careers after receiving treatment. Steven Stamkos of the Lightning had a clot near his right collarbone and underwent surgery in early April 2016. He played in only 17 games last season but has played in 42 games this season and has 17 goals and 34 assists.