ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Chris Kreider’s future is tied intrinsically to the Rangers’.

Not just because that’s the name he wears on the front of his jersey, and the team’s lone representative at this weekend’s All-Star Game. But because in a contract year, and with trade rumors swirling, their continued success might mean just a little more time with the only NHL team he’s ever known. So, he’s doing what he believes is best: Absolutely not thinking about it.

“You might not believe it but there’s no challenge,” he said about balancing his uncertain contract situation and the Rangers’ uncertain season. “I’m just worried about winning a lot of hockey games. Winning solves a lot of problems. It’s the old adage and probably a little cliché, but we’re taking it one game at a time, one game at a time and just trying to get better and I think we are getting better. I think our group is worlds’ better than we were at the beginning of the year.”

The Rangers are currently second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division at 23-21-4 and have until the Feb. 24 trade deadline to decide whether to keep Kreider or trade their most marketable talent. But, 11 points out of the last playoff spot, it seems increasingly likely that someone like Kreider, who was drafted by the team in 2009, could be departing.

And when he was asked about it during Thursday’s media day — which he was, invariably, time and time again — his answer remained the same. “It’s not something I’ve thought about it.”

“I’m a Ranger until I’m not a Ranger anymore,” he said. But if he were traded, is there a place he’d prefer?

“It’s not something I’ve given a lot of thought to,” he said, changing his answer slightly. “Our division is incredibly competitive and in our minds, we’re in the thick of the playoff race until the end of the season, so we’re just worried about winning.”

Either way, this weekend will be quite the milestone. It’s the 28-year-old’s first ever All-Star Game, and the chance to live a lifelong dream. He was told he was going only after the game Tuesday, he said — a replacement for Artemi Panarin, who suffered an upper-body injury.

“It’s an incredible experience, an incredible opportunity, a dream come true in a lot of ways,” Kreider said. “It’s an honor to be here and represent the New York Rangers.”

Possibly, for one of the final times in his career.