The Rangers have won seven of their last eight games to pull within four points of a playoff spot, and they have a huge game coming up against the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, the day after the NHL trade deadline. The biggest question for the Blueshirts right now is, will Chris Kreider be in the lineup Tuesday? Or his fellow unrestricted free agent-to-be, Jesper Fast?

Sunday was a day of rest for the Rangers' players and coaches, though not likely for general manager Jeff Gorton, who was running out of time to reach agreement on a contract extension for Kreider. Gorton has been negotiating with Kreider’s agent, Matt Keator, for a while now, and if the two sides can’t reach agreement on a deal, then Gorton will have little choice but to trade Kreider before Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Fast, too, would be attractive to a Stanley Cup contender. But the return for the 28-year-old checking forward wouldn’t be as high as it would be for Kreider, who likely would bring back a first-round draft pick and young prospect, as Kevin Hayes did when he was sent to Winnipeg last year. Trading Fast might only get the Rangers a second- or third-round pick, and Gorton may decide Fast, who has 11 goals and 16 assists, is worth more to the Rangers than a draft pick.

“Shift in and shift out, we probably don’t have a more consistent player,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said Saturday after Fast scored two goals in the 3-2 win over San Jose. “He just plays hard and he’s got enough skill to complement people that do have skill. And there’s such an honesty to his game that it certainly is infectious throughout our lineup. He’s an important piece to the puzzle here.’’

Quinn was asked what effect a trade might have on the Rangers’ locker room.

“I’m sure it’s going to affect a bunch of guys,’’ he said. “When one of your teammates gets traded, we’re all human beings, and there’s an emotional reaction to it, and guys are disappointed. But again, we’re in pro sports, and that’s a reality of the business that we’re in.’’

Kreider is having a strong season, with 24 goals and 21 assists. He has 18 goals and 14 assists in the last 32 games. He and linemates Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich have been clicking, and there’s no telling what kind of ripple effect subtracting Kreider could have on the rest of the team.

If Kreider goes, how would Quinn fill the left wing spot on the top line? Would he elevate Brendan Lemieux, who’s been playing on the fourth line? Or would he put Artemi Panarin there, uniting he and Zibanejad and putting the top two scorers on the same line? If he does that, what would the second line look like, especially if Fast is traded, too?