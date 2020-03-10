DALLAS — Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who suffered a broken left foot blocking a shot Feb. 28 in Philadelphia, skated on his own before the morning skate, though coach David Quinn stressed that Kreider, the team’s third-leading goal scorer with 24, isn’t returning anytime soon.

“It’s still very precautionary today,’’ Quinn said before Tuesday’s game against the Stars. “He’s not coming back tomorrow, that’s for sure. But he’s making progress.’’

Quinn still would not give a timeline for Kreider’s possible return — GM Jeff Gorton last week told NHL Network that Kreider was expected to be out 4-6 weeks — but suggested Kreider may be “a little bit ahead’’ of where the Rangers thought he might be at this point.

“But there’s no timeline, you just never know with this situation,’’ Quinn said. “It’s really how you feel daily, and how quickly you can heal.’’

Quinn said Kreider, who is in a protective boot normally, just wanted to see how he feels skating. He pointed out that putting the injured foot in a hockey skate is different than it would be in a sneaker or a regular shoe.

Quinn was asked how Kreider felt after skating.

“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t ask him,’’ he said. “He’s not in the lineup tonight, so I don’t need to talk to him.’’

Ice chips

The Rangers announced they had signed free-agent forward Patrick Khodorenko, who just completed his senior season at Michigan State, to an entry-level contract. Khodorenko, 21, was an alternate captain for the Spartans in 2019-20 and led the team in goals (16), assists (17) and points (33) in 36 games. His contract begins in 2020-21, but he will report to AHL Hartford immediately, where he will play on an amateur tryout … The team also reportedly is talking to 2018 first-round pick K’Andre Miller, the defenseman from Wisconsin whose college season ended last week.